WHIPPLE SUPERCHARGED GT500 HITS THE TRACK!

In this video we see the Bowenz Motorsports 2021 GT500 with a WHIPPLE 3.8 supercharger taken to the track at the Maryland International Raceway.

” We show the struggles of getting these cars to launch/ 60ft and what the car can do at this power level with it auto shifting at 7,500rpm”, says Bowenz

The mods of the car include;

Whipple 3.8, 132mm tb

Vmp airbox and ice tank

ID1300x injectors with jms Bap

Race pipes

Borla catback

Forgeline drag pack, 20×5 and 18×11 325-35-18etr

Lund racing e85 tune

4,335lb race weight with me.

https://bowenzmotorsports.com/