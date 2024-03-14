WHIPPLE SUPERCHARGED GT500 HITS THE TRACK!

In this video we see the Bowenz Motorsports 2021 GT500 with a WHIPPLE 3.8 supercharger taken to the track at the Maryland International Raceway.

” We show the struggles of getting these cars to launch/ 60ft and what the car can do at this power level with it auto shifting at 7,500rpm”, says Bowenz

The mods of the car include;

  • Whipple 3.8, 132mm tb
  • Vmp airbox and ice tank
  • ID1300x injectors with jms Bap
  • Race pipes
  • Borla catback
  • Forgeline drag pack, 20×5 and 18×11 325-35-18etr
  • Lund racing e85 tune
  • 4,335lb race weight with me.

