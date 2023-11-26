VENOM 1200 Mustang by Hennessey Shelby GT500 vs C8 Z06

Hennessey’s Venom 1200 performance upgrade for Ford’s Mustang GT500 transforms an already formidable vehicle into a brutally accelerating masterpiece. Produced in an even more limited quantity than Hennessey’s Venom 1000, these rare builds are the final word in street-legal Mustang performance.

Upon delivery to its owner, this example headed to the Pennzoil Proving Ground for an exhibition of its new capabilities in by lining up against a Corvette C8 Z06 and laying down a few healthy donuts.

To learn more about the Venom 1200 upgrade or to explore all available Ford upgrades visit the Hennessey Performance website or contact the team today at sales@hennesseyperformance.com.