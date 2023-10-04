The Repco Supercars Championship shifts to country New South Wales on October 5-8 with the 60th anniversary of the Great Race, the Repco Bathurst 1000.

International race fans can stream every session of the event, held at historic Mount Panorama, on SuperView. For existing SuperView subscribers, please visit this page to follow instructions on how to regain access to your account.

You can stream every practice, qualifying session and race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship with no ad-breaks in racing on Kayo Sports. Every session of the Repco Supercars Championship is broadcast live in high definition on Foxtel.

The Seven Network and 7plus will show live coverage of the Newcastle, Darwin, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide events.

Jess Yates will lead the Bathurst broadcast and will be joined by regular co-hosts and lead commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta will suit up for his 25th Bathurst 1000 coverage alongside 7SPORT’s Mel McLaughlin. Erebus Motorsport co-driver Jack Perkins will provide expert commentary, with fan favorite Emma Freedman bringing viewers all the color, excitement and atmosphere from the mountain and the campgrounds.

Mark Larkham, Chad Neylon, Riana Crehan and Chris Stubbs will feature in pit lane. Matt Naulty and Richard Craill will call various support categories. Four-time Bathurst winner Greg Murphy also returns to broadcast duties in Australia for the first time since 2019.

New Zealand viewers can watch on SKY SPORT live in HD.

SEN (Sports Entertainment Network) will also broadcast action live on Saturday and Sunday. Aaron Noonan is lead caller for the new-for-2023 radio coverage.

2023 Repco Bathurst 1000: Broadcasting times

All times in AEDT

Thursday October 5

Foxtel/Kayo LIVE: 7:25am to 6:15pm

Friday October 6

Foxtel/Kayo LIVE: 7:25am to 5:30pm

Seven LIVE: 10:00am to 5:00pm

7mate LIVE: 5:00pm to 5.30pm

Saturday October 7

Foxtel/Kayo LIVE: 8.15am to 6.30pm

Seven LIVE: 10:00am to 6:00pm

SEN LIVE: 4:00pm to 6:00pm (Live radio coverage on SEN Sydney 1170am, Melbourne 1116am, SENQ Brisbane 693am, Gold Coast 1620am, SENZ, SEN Bendigo, Shepparton, Ballarat, Sunraysia, Gippsland, Geelong, SEN Tassie, SEN SA, Adelaide, Mt Gambier, SEN Fanatic, SEN WA, Goldfields, Mid West, Pilbara and Great Southern)

Sunday October 8

Foxtel/Kayo LIVE: 7.15am to 7:00pm

Seven LIVE: 7:30am to 6:00pm

SEN LIVE: 10:00am to race finish (Live radio coverage on SEN Sydney 1170am, Melbourne 1116am, SENQ Brisbane 693am, Gold Coast 1620am, SENZ, SEN Bendigo, Shepparton, Ballarat, Sunraysia, Gippsland, Geelong, SEN Tassie, SEN SA, Adelaide, Mt Gambier, SEN Top End, SEN WA, Goldfields, Mid West, Pilbara and Great Southern)