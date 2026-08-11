Two Mercedes-AMG GT3 Suzuka 1000km assault for Craft-Bamboo Racing

Craft-Bamboo Racing will field a two-car entry in the 2026 Suzuka 1000km: the #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro entry and the #28 Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro-Am entry.

The team took Pro-Am victory at this Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) endurance event in 2025 and is hopeful of repeat

Both cars will carry special taxi-inspired liveries, blending the iconic colours of past Japan (green) and present Hong Kong (red) taxis for one of the most distinctive looks on the Suzuka grid.

Craft-Bamboo Racing will return to the Suzuka 1000km on September 11-13, fielding a two-car entry for one of Asia’s most iconic endurance events and a highlight of the Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar.

The Hong Kong squad’s #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing entry will compete in the Pro Class with support from Tarmac Works and a driver line-up of Mercedes-AMG Performance Driver Maxime Martin and Luca Stolz alongside Japanese star Kakunoshin Ohta. In Pro-Am, Craft-Bamboo Racing’s #28 entry will feature last years class winner Kevin Tse, paired with Daisuke Yamawaki, and Joao Paulo ‘JP’ de Oliveira, supported by Contempo Concept, TMRM, Cataclean, and Tarmac Works.

Even before taking to the track, both entries promise to stand out with special taxi-inspired liveries paying tribute to past Japan and present Hong Kong taxis. The sharp green (#77) and iconic red (#28) designs are expected to make quite the impression at Suzuka, with Tarmac Works also producing corresponding model cars to mark the occasion.

The striking visuals will be matched by the team’s depth of experience. Craft-Bamboo Racing returns to the legendary Japanese circuit with strong momentum and a proven pedigree after claiming the Suzuka 1000km Pro-Am victory in 2025 with Kevin Tse, Jonathan Hui, and Ben Barnicoat. That result – the latest in a string of Suzuka successes – gives the team plenty of confidence ahead of 2026 and demonstrates the team’s expert understanding of one of the world’s most technical and unforgiving circuits.

Suzuka’s flowing high-speed esses, demanding direction changes, and limited margin for error make it one of the great tests in endurance racing for drivers, engineers, and teams alike. With a formidable line-up in both cars, a proven crew in the pits, and winning momentum on its side, Craft-Bamboo Racing enters the event targeting a strong result across both classes.

The #77 line-up combines international GT experience with standout current form. Martin makes his Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing debut on the back of victory in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour, while Stolz also brings exceptional endurance credentials, including back-to-back overall Bathurst 12 Hour victories in 2022 and 2023. Earlier this year, the pair also combined to win the legendary 2026 24h Nürburgring, which contributes to their current 2nd and 3rd place positions in the IGTC drivers championship. Ohta adds further strength on his home soil as the leader in the 2026 Super Formula Championship with four wins from seven rounds, while also spearheading Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Super Taikyu title chase since 2024.

In the #28, Tse returns to the scene of last year’s Pro-Am triumph, one of the standout results of his career to date. He is joined by 2024 Japan Cup champion and former Super Taikyu title winner Yamawaki, who recently claimed a double podium at Fuji Speedway with third-place finishes in both races of the latest GT World Challenge Asia round for Craft-Bamboo Racing. Completing the line-up is de Oliveira, whose return to Craft-Bamboo Racing adds further depth to the crew. The two-time Super GT GT300 champion most recently teamed up with the squad at Fuji in the latest Super Taikyu round and has also previously represented the team in GT World Challenge Asia.

The 2026 Suzuka 1000km marks round four of this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge. Event information and live coverage details are available at www.intercontinentalgtchallenge.com, while more on Craft-Bamboo Racing can be found at www.craftbamboo.com.

Darryl O’Young

Director I Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Returning to Suzuka with a two-car entry is something everyone at Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing is looking forward to. Suzuka is one of the greatest circuits in the world and it always presents an enormous challenge, not just for the drivers, but for the entire team as well. We are looking forward to fielding such a strong line-up across both classes, drivers and crew who know what it takes to perform under pressure. After our success in Pro-Am last year, we are motivated to come back and fight for another big result, and we hope the Japan and Hong Kong taxi-inspired liveries will make this campaign even more memorable for the team and our fans. Lastly, Maxime and Luca are currently 2nd and 3rd in the IGTC drivers championship, so we hope to carry the baton well for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

Maxime Martin

Driver I #77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro Class entry

“Definitely looking forward to Suzuka, especially after the victory in Bathurst, then the victory in Nürburgring, heading in at quite good position in the championship. I am looking forward for the first time to race with Craft-Bamboo Racing, never been with the team, so it is going to be new experience for me. I am looking forward to it and hope for a good result at the Suzuka 1000

Luca Stolz

Driver I #77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro Class entry

“The Suzuka Circuit is a fantastic, fast and demanding track that is incredibly enjoyable to drive. At the same time, the often high temperatures and humidity push both drivers and teams to their limits. I’ve competed in this endurance classic three times so far and my best result has been a podium finish in the Pro-Am class back in 2018. Together with Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing, I hope to change that this year and build on my recent IGTC performances at the Nürburgring and Spa.”

Kakunoshin Ohta

Driver I #77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro Class entry

“Super happy that I’ll be racing in the Suzuka 1000km with Craft-Bamboo Racing once again! We’ve been working together for three years now, and we’re ready to go after the big one in Suzuka. See you at the track!”

Kevin Tse

Driver I #28 Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro-Am entry

“Suzuka is a place that means a lot to me after last year’s Pro-Am win with Craft-Bamboo Racing, so it’s great to be coming back with the team for another shot at this event. It is one of the toughest circuits we race at, but we have got a strong package and I’m looking forward to the challenge. We know how competitive this field will be, so the focus now is on putting everything together and making the most of the opportunity.”

Daisuke Yamawaki

Driver I #28 Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro-Am entry

“I’m very excited to be joining Craft-Bamboo Racing for the Suzuka 1000km. I’ve had great success with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, including an overall victory at the Fuji 24 Hours and a Super Taikyu Series championship, so I have a lot of confidence in the car. As a Japanese driver, the Suzuka 1000km is a special race for me, and being part of it with Craft-Bamboo Racing means a lot. With the #77 Pro car and the #28 Pro-Am car, we have two strong entries, and I hope we can fight for strong results with both cars.”

Joao Paulo de Oliveira

Driver I #28 Craft-Bamboo Racing Pro-Am entry