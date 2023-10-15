Gold Coast, Queensland – The world of boxing bore witness to an electrifying clash as undefeated Australian , Tim Tszyu, faced off against the resilient challenger from the United States, Brian Mendoza. The stakes were high as Tszyu defended his WBO super welterweight title, and the Gold Coast was set aglow with the pulsating energy of this epic battle.

In a display of unwavering determination, Tszyu overcame perhaps the toughest challenge of his illustrious career, extending his unbeaten streak to a remarkable 24-0. The outcome was a unanimous decision in his favor, with all three judges concurring in a thrilling contest that left spectators at the GCCEC on the edge of their seats.

America Calls as Tszyu Proclaims Dominance

As the final bell rang and the crowd roared in appreciation, Tim Tszyu sent a resounding message to the boxing world. Gazing towards the future, the Australian champ pointed towards his waist where the WBO super welterweight belt now resides. With a confident smirk, he called out,

“Charlo… Come get it. Let’s prove to everyone who is the king of this division.”

Jermell Charlo, the former undisputed champion, held the belt just months ago, but Tszyu’s victory signifies a changing of the guard in the super welterweight division, and he stands as a formidable contender for the throne.

A Battle of Tenacity and Power Unleashed

The showdown began with a calculated and cagey opening, as Mendoza opened very strong to test the waters with his quick hands. Tszyu, however, wasted no time unleashing his relentless power. As the fight entered the second half, he had Mendoza in trouble in the fifth, seventh, tenth, and 11th rounds with his trademark thunderous shots to both head and body. Tszyu’s assassin-like precision and calculated aggression allowed him to assert near-complete control over the contest.

Brian Mendoza deserves immense credit for the tenacity he displayed in the face of Tszyu’s barrage of punishment. By the end of the contest, Mendoza’s face was a testament to the relentless assault he endured.

But in truth, Tim Tszyu proved himself to be in a league of his own on this memorable night, showcasing the skill and power that have become synonymous with his name.

The Final Verdict and Tszyu’s Reign Continues

Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza provided boxing fans with an unforgettable showdown on the Gold Coast. The scheduled 12-round world championship bout delivered as promised, ultimately resulting in a unanimous decision in favor of Tszyu with the scores reading 116-111, 116-112, and 117-111.

With this victory, Tim Tszyu solidified his status as one of the sport’s premier super welterweights, improving his record to a remarkable 24-0 with 17 knockouts. The Australian fighter had previously earned the interim WBO 154-pound belt in a dominant victory over former world champion Tony Harrison. In June, he further displayed his prowess by outclassing former title challenger Carlos Ocampo in less than a round.

The path forward for Tim Tszyu now points to the United States, where he is poised to take on the best the world has to offer in the super welterweight division. His callout to Jermell Charlo is a signal to the boxing world that he is ready to claim his place at the top of the division. As Tszyu declared post-win,

“In his deluded head, he’d probably think he’s going to beat me. Come get it. Let’s prove who is really the king of the division.”

Brian Mendoza, on the other hand, may have suffered a setback in his three-win streak but showcased the heart of a warrior in his courageous effort. The boxing world will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on his future endeavors.

As the lights dimmed in the Gold Coast, Tim Tszyu’s triumph echoes through the super welterweight ranks, leaving fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating his next move as he sets his sights on the global stage, ready to prove himself as the division’s true king.