THE NEW BULLET 350

A MOTORCYCLE THAT CHANGED MOTORCYCLING

Nine decades of unbroken tradition. Nine decades of resilient service — through wars and weddings, mountains and gullies. Like its riders, this legendary machine is made of soul, sinew and steel.

Most motorcycles come and go, but a chosen few become icons. The Bullet 350 isn’t just a machine. It’s a legend with a legacy of over nine decades. It has carried generation after generation of riders to the most important moments of their lives. Today, its history gleams as bright as its gold pinstripes, each stroke a testament to the Bullet’s valour and spirit.

PRE-ORDERS NOW OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA

Reserve your Royal Enfield Bullet 350 today! Pre-orders are now open and accessible to customers all across Australia. Secure your spot on a first-come, first-served basis with a fully refundable $500 deposit. Use the button below to secure your Bullet 350.

The Bullet 350 is available in 3 stunning colourways:

Standard Black – $7,890 Ride Away

Standard Maroon – $7,890 Ride Away

Black & Gold – $8,050 Ride Away

The Bullet 350 will start arriving in dealerships from the 3rd of January 2024. View the full range of colours and accessories using the link below.

VIEW BULLET 350