The Magnificent Pagani Zonda R

From Zonda website: Flying on the wings of a wind that keeps blowing harder and faster, the Zonda R was designed for the racetrack, and from the racetrack, without limits.
This fabulous supercar is ready to display its character in total purity and freedom. Inspired to the F version, this extreme supercar that features a longer wheelbase was created specifically to meet a client’ request. It embodies dedicated engineering know-how that represents the outcome of the maximum expression of aesthetic, aerodynamic and ergonomic research carried out at Pagani’s atelier.
New heart, new guise.
The central monocoque in carbon-titanium, more rigid and lighter than ever, encases a Mercedes-Benz AMG V12 high-performance racing engine as if it were a precious gem. This four-wheel prodigy is able to deliver 750 HP and produce a torque of 710 Nm. This engine is bolted directly to the central monocoque. A direct throttle actuation via mechanical cable ensures immediate throttle response, thus achieving improved propulsor performance in terms of reactivity.
20 milliseconds is the time needed by the Zonda R to perform gearshifts, thanks to a transversal sequential gearbox in magnesium, enhanced by the Xtrac transmission technology, Automac Engineering automation and the shift paddles located behind the steering wheel.
Intuitive, simple & configurable
When it comes to the creation of the most extreme versions, Zonda R is a clear indication that the Modenese atelier – on a par with the greatest fashion designers- is capable of strengthening its uniqueness without sacrificing driver comfort.
High performance combines with driving simplicity and maneuverability, thanks to a 12-way Bosch Motorsport traction control and ABS system which allows the driver to fully adjust the settings while driving the Zonda R. At the pits, the driver will be able to find a suitable setup thanks to a fully adjustable suspension and wing configuration.
0-100 in less than 2.7 seconds
A power-to-weight ratio of 701 hp-per-ton combined with Pirelli Pzero tyres can catapult the driver from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2,7 seconds, while the Brembo carbon ceramic brakes ensure the car comes to a standstill even quicker.
A dry weight of 1.070 kg is achieved through the AvionAl suspension components, Aspa machined structural ErgAl parts holding the engine and the gearbox, and Poggipolini Titanium screws. Moreover, aerodynamic setups allows for a high downforce setting of up to 1.500kg and a 350kmh top speed setting. The effectiveness of the rear is matched by the complex new front bonnet, as well as the closed flat underbody and rear diffusor.
Interior design: attention to detail and safety.
The bespoke Toora seats, FIA approved and compliant with the latest HANS standards, along with five-point safety belts and roll-cage guarantee optimum driver safety. Although the overall conformation is kept to a bare minimum, the high quality finish and attention to detail do not fail to comply with the usual demanding Pagani Standards.
Produced in a limited run of 15 units
