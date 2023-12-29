The Magnificent Pagani Zonda R

From Zonda website: Flying on the wings of a wind that keeps blowing harder and faster, the Zonda R was designed for the racetrack, and from the racetrack, without limits.

This fabulous supercar is ready to display its character in total purity and freedom. Inspired to the F version, this extreme supercar that features a longer wheelbase was created specifically to meet a client’ request. It embodies dedicated engineering know-how that represents the outcome of the maximum expression of aesthetic, aerodynamic and ergonomic research carried out at Pagani’s atelier.

New heart, new guise.

The central monocoque in carbon-titanium, more rigid and lighter than ever, encases a Mercedes-Benz AMG V12 high-performance racing engine as if it were a precious gem. This four-wheel prodigy is able to deliver 750 HP and produce a torque of 710 Nm. This engine is bolted directly to the central monocoque. A direct throttle actuation via mechanical cable ensures immediate throttle response, thus achieving improved propulsor performance in terms of reactivity.

20 milliseconds is the time needed by the Zonda R to perform gearshifts, thanks to a transversal sequential gearbox in magnesium, enhanced by the Xtrac transmission technology, Automac Engineering automation and the shift paddles located behind the steering wheel.

Intuitive, simple & configurable

When it comes to the creation of the most extreme versions, Zonda R is a clear indication that the Modenese atelier – on a par with the greatest fashion designers- is capable of strengthening its uniqueness without sacrificing driver comfort.