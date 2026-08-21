TGR-WRT takes title pursuit to South American gravel

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has its eyes on the prize as it travels to the Rally del Paraguay (August 27-30) for round 11 of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship and the first of two consecutive challenges on South American gravel.

With strong results on the two most recent events on the high-speed stages of Estonia and Finland, TGR-WRT extended its lead of the manufacturers’ championship to 174 points and will have its first opportunity to clinch a sixth successive crown in Paraguay if it can grow its advantage by at least six more points.

The team also continues to have all five of its drivers occupying the top five places in the championship standings. Elfyn Evans remains the championship leader with an increased advantage of 30 points, with his nearest challenger now Sami Pajari after he achieved his first two WRC victories back-to-back in Estonia and Finland.

Takamoto Katsuta and Oliver Solberg also remain in contention, 41 and 45 points from the lead respectively. Nine-time and reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier is now 62 points from the lead after an accident in Finland but ready to make a welcome return to action with regular co-driver Vincent Landais in Paraguay, where they won the country’s inaugural WRC event in 2025.

TGR WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto continues his WRC2 campaign with his first ever rallies in South America. The GR Yaris Rally2 car is the most popular car in the entire Paraguay field, with a total of 12 entered. Other WRC2 regulars competing with one include Alejandro Cachón and Gus Greensmith, along with no fewer than nine Paraguayan drivers: Diego Domínguez, Andrea Lafarja, Alejandro Galanti, Gustavo Saba, Fabrizio Galanti, Augusto Bestard, Franco Pappalardo and Miguel María García. Bolivian driver Marco Bulacia also returns to WRC action on his home continent.

On the WRC’s first visit to Paraguay one year ago, the drivers were greeted by passionate rally fans and discovered demanding stages. The fast roads feature a red clay surface that provides changeable grip levels, while significant bumps and sharp rocks can also test cars and tyres. The event is based in Encarnación, situated on the banks of the Paraná river and the border with Argentina, and will be followed just two weeks later by Rally Chile.

Following a ceremonial start in Encarnación on Thursday evening, the rally begins with the longest day of competition on Friday with two loops of four stages totalling 153.78 competitive kilometres. Another two loops of four tests are run on Saturday before a new super special stage in Encarnación rounds out the day. A total of five stages close out the rally on Sunday.