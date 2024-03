Submission: Amelia Wilde

One of the many submissions we get from girls that want to be in our Magazine.

Amelia appears in MaleBox section of Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition.

Amelia’s details are as below;

Name: Amelia Wilde

Residence: USA

Height: 170

Dimensions: 34G-24-37

Likes: Love to dance, read travel, long walks on the beach

Greatest ambition: To touch and influence as many lives as possible

Follow Amelia on Instagram