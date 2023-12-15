Special Feature: Glamour Model Dr Merci Li

Introducing the gorgeous smile and all the beauty of our Special Feature model Dr Merci Li!

As a brief bio, Dr Merci Li was a former banker working in Public Relations at a prestigious bank and has since made a life-changing decision to pursue a career aligned with her true passions.

Transitioning into freelance Public Relations consulting, she also embarked on a new venture as a glamour model.

Hailing from Singapore, Dr Mercy Li captivates audiences with her striking Asian beauty and remarkable intellect.

She obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of London and possesses an intriguing background being born to a Chinese father and a French mother.

With her statuesque 5’7″ frame and distinctive mixed Chinese/French heritage, she boasts an eye-catching 34DDD-23-35 figure that sets her apart in the world of glamour modeling.

We hope to see Dr Merci Li in another edition in future, but for now, enjoy the pictorial below;