September 2023 – Shark Motorcycle Leathers, a leading motorcycle safety apparel company, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being awarded the highest approval for safety by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). This exclusive recognition places Shark Motorcycle Leathers in an elite group of brands globally, and they proudly become the first-ever Australian racing suit brand to attain this prestigious accolade.

Founded in 2009 by Matthew Kuhne, who bravely persevered after a life-changing injury that left him quadriplegic at just 19 years old, Shark Motorcycle Leathers has risen to prominence as a beacon of resilience and innovation in the motorcycling community. After undergoing a two-year rehabilitation journey, ex-champion Matthew channeled his passion for motorcycling into creating a brand that would not only reflect his love for the sport but also prioritise rider safety above all else.

From its modest origins in a family garage in Helensvale, Queensland, Australia, Shark Motorcycle Leathers has grown into a brand renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and safety. With a determination to push boundaries and enhance rider protection, the company worked diligently to secure the stringent approval of the Motorcycle Federation of Japan (MFJ) prior to this groundbreaking achievement.

As a testament to their relentless pursuit of safety excellence, Shark Motorcycle Leathers, under the leadership of Matthew Kuhne, together with his brother Mitch and father John Kuhne, has continuously focused on developing race suits and street apparel that surpass industry standards. Meticulous attention is given to every detail, including high-quality stitching, innovative fabrics, kevlar protection, and cutting-edge airbag integration, ensuring that their products provide the utmost protection to riders.

Receiving the highest FIM approval not only validates the efforts and dedication of the Shark Motorcycle Leathers team but also opens up new opportunities for expansion. With this prestigious endorsement in hand, the Queensland-based company is poised to launch its expansion into South East Asia, Europe, and the United States, bringing their top-of-the-line products to riders worldwide.

“Having these approvals really confirms us in the market alongside leading brands and on the same levels of safety and quality,” said Mitch Kuhne, CEO of Shark Leathers. “Providing suits and other apparel products around the world is a huge step for Shark Leathers, but we’re confident that having approvals like these will help us gain the trust of new customers.”

Shark Motorcycle Leathers’ journey from adversity to excellence stands as an inspiration to all riders and motorsports enthusiasts. With their FIM approval in hand, the company is set to embark on a new chapter of growth, while helping to increase safety for riders around the world.

For more information on Shark Motorcycle Leathers and their premium safety-focused products, visit www.sharkleathers.com.au.