The automotive industry has been constantly evolving, and we have seen a rapid transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles in recent years. However, for the nostalgic petrol heads, it can be challenging to find a car that offers a complete fuel-powered drive with a manual gearbox and no electronic driving aids. Well, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа may be just the car for them.

Designed by supercar enthusiast and designer Daniel Soriano, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа is a concept car that takes inspiration from the glorious Ferrari models of yesteryears. The name Alіаnte Bаrсhettа, which means gliding boat in Italian, perfectly captures the essence of this car. It’s sleek, powerful, and reminiscent of the iconic Ferrari models of the past.

Under the hood, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа features a naturally aspirated flat 12 engine with independent throttle bodies, a manual gearbox, and the absence of any electronic driving aids. This setup offers a pure driving experience that will transport you back to the golden age of supercars.

While the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа boasts a classic-meets-contemporary design, it departs from the edgy, faceted design language of modern-day supercars. The car features a carbon fiber monocoque with integrated seats, big scoops, no doors, no windows, and no roof. The exterior design draws inspiration from Ferrari and Pininfarina’s design language from the early 2000s, giving it a timeless appeal.

According to Soriano, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа is not for modern hipsters, and they will probably hate it. However, for those who appreciate the beauty of classic supercars, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа is a dream come true.

It’s true that finding a complete fuel-powered car with no electronic driving aids can be challenging in this day and age. Still, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа offers a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern design that will appeal to any petrol head. If you’re a fan of classic supercars and want to experience the thrill of driving one, the Alіаnte Bаrсhettа is the car for you.