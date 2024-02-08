Pic of the Day; Sika Moon Appears On Cover of Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

________________ Model

Sika Moon

________________ StarSign

Capricorn

________________ Country of Origin

Germany

________________ Career Highlights

Appearing in Edition 106.

________________ Favorite Car

A Mercedes AMG G63 for 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

I love smart guys with brain and charm. But I like girls too 😉 ________________ Likes

Love and Nature

________________ Dislikes

Lazy people and lies ________________ Greatest Ambition

To continue to enjoy the journey of beauty, love and life every day of my life.

________________ Appears in

Cover Girl, Edition 108. Feature Model, Edition 106 ________________