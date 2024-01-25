Pic of the Day; Sika Moon Appears On Cover of Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

25/01/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

CoverGirl
– Sika Moon –
Sika Moon ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 108

 

<< Previous                                                             

________________________________________________________________

See more of Sika in Edition 108

Follow Sika on;

INSTAGRAM and TWITTER

 ______________________________________________________________

To purchase Edition 108, Click Below;

Edition 108 - The New Year 24 Edition

Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

Autobabes Edition 108 – January / February 2024 Cover girl: Sika Moon, Feature girls: Brigitte Saunders and Giselle Fainelli, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Ferrari 296 Challenge, Ferrari 499p Modificata, Toyota FT-Se Concept, Pagani Imola Roadster, Porsche…

Find out more on MagCloud

________________

Model
Sika Moon
________________

StarSign
Capricorn
________________

Country of Origin 
Germany
________________

Career Highlights
Appearing in Edition 106.
________________

Favorite Car
A Mercedes AMG G63 for 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
I love smart guys with brain and charm. But I like girls too 😉 ________________

Likes
Love and Nature
 ________________

Dislikes
Lazy people and lies  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To continue to enjoy the journey of beauty, love and life every day of my life.
________________

Appears in
Cover Girl, Edition 108. Feature Model, Edition 106

________________

 

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*