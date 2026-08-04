Pic of the Day; Nicole Rips Features in Edition 123 – The Fast Lane Glamour Edition

________________ Model

Nicole Rips

________________ StarSign

Taurus

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Being a bartender, promotional model, makeup artist and of course appearing in Edition 123

________________ Favorite Car

A pink Mercedes G-Wagon!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Confidence, ambition loyalty and humor. ________________ Likes

Fitness, Older Men!

________________ Dislikes

Dishonesty and Negativity ________________ Greatest Ambition

To build my brand, expand opportunities in modelling and media, grow successful business and create a better future for my daughter. Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 123 ________________