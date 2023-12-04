Pic of the Day; Marusia Features in Edition 107 – The Summer Blast Edition

See more of Marusia in Edition 107

Model

Marusia

________________

StarSign

Leo

________________

Country of Origin

Italy

________________

Career Highlight

Various prestigious magazines and the European Dressage Championships with my horse

________________

If you were a car

Ferrari! Because red is my favorite color and it represents me.

________________

Favorite Car

Porsche Panamera

________________

Romance

My greatest love is the one I’m in now. He is my first love so we’ve grown up together!

________________

Likes

Photography and horses!

________________

Dislikes

Clubbing!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To appear in a famous magazine which I won’t mention, and to continue to enjoy my horses.

________________

Appears in

Edition 107 Feature Model

_________________