Appearing in Edition 107 – The Summer Blast Edition

FeatureGirl
– Marusia –
Marusia ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 107


See more of Marusia in Edition 107

Visit Marusia here;

and


Model
Marusia
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Various prestigious magazines and the European Dressage Championships with my horse
If you were a car
Ferrari! Because red is my favorite color and it represents me.
Favorite Car
Porsche Panamera
Romance
My greatest love is the one I’m in now. He is my first love so we’ve grown up together!
Likes
Photography and horses!
Dislikes
Clubbing!
Greatest Ambition
To appear in a famous magazine which I won’t mention, and to continue to enjoy my horses.

Appears in
Edition 107 Feature Model
