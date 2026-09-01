Pic of the Day; Makayla Me’chelle Features in Edition 124 – The Golden Girl Edition

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See more of Makayla in Edition 124 – the Golden Girl Edition ,

– Appearing in Edition 124 – The Golden Girl Edition

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Model

Makayla Me’chelle

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StarSign

Aries

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Country of Origin

USA

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Career Highlights

NY weekly, Glamour, Photo Vogue and now autobabes magazine edition 124

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Favorite Car

I do love the older models of certain cars, Lambos and I love little slug

bug cars

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Biggest Turn-On

I love a tall muscular black man, any tall guy bigger than me is a win. I’ve always

been attracted to chocolate men honestly but I don’t discriminate. All men. 🫶.

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Likes

Sunflowers and Roses, comedy shows, new clothes, gold jewelry, pineapple, and hot coffee

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Dislikes

Waiting, being rushed, nails not being done, meat & chicken, people

complaining ________________

Greatest Ambition

Modeling and my career is my biggest passion.

Appears in

Feature Model,

Edition 124

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