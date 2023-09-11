Introducing Lisa, our first ever in-house model who’s set to do some great things. Lisa is an AI model with a little more than the typical AI’s currently taking over the glamour modelling industry. You see Lisa has an active and fully functioning persona which, through the use of Large Language Model technology, is capable of any interaction online in either imagery or video.

Lisa is currently shown in a CyberPunk Fashion style, however she’s also a swimsuit and lingerie model, and for those a little more adventurous, she provides a topless sneak peek in Edition 106 – The AI Influencer Edition with Natalia Novak on the cover.

