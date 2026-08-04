Pic of the Day; Hannah Hazel Features in Edition 123 – The Fast Lane Glamour Edition

________________ Model

Hannah Hazel

________________ StarSign

Taurus

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Appearing on cover of autobabes Edition 123, various modeling engagements

________________ Favorite Car

1969 Gran Torino GT!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Confident guys with a sense of humor. ________________ Likes

Painting, Drawing, Working on my car!

________________ Dislikes

Rude People, Bad Drivers and Bad Men ________________ Greatest Ambition

To continue growing as an architectural designer whilst expanding my modelling career, with the dream of an autobabes cover. Appears in

Feature Model,

Feature Model, Edition 123 ________________