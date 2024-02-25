Pic of the Day; Giselle Fainelli Features in Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

See more of Giselle in Edition 108 and in her PlayboyPus profile

Model

Giselle Fainelli

________________

StarSign

Leo

________________

Country of Origin

Brazil

________________

Career Highlight

Being successful in the automotive engineering world, whilst also appearing on cover of Playboy in Italy ________________

Favorite Self Quote

Don’t imagine that I was the classic `Boss’s Wife’! I earned my way up from the bottom starting with taking cars to the car wash .. 😉

________________

Favorite Car

Any sports car that is new!

________________

Key to success

I am a woman who wanted to make a name for herself in the world of automotive engines and I’m a foreigner. Many didn’t like that, but I kept going and many later changed their minds!

________________

Likes

Sports-cars!

________________

Dislikes

Prejudice and judgement!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To pave the way and serve as example that women can be and can do whatever we want!

________________

Appears in

Edition 108 Feature Girl

_________________