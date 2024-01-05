Pic of the Day; Giselle Fainelli Features in Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 108 – The New Year ’24 Edition
FeatureGirl
– Giselle Fainelli –
Giselle Fainelli ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 108
|
Model
Giselle Fainelli
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
Brazil
Career Highlight
Being successful in the automotive engineering world, whilst also appearing on cover of Playboy in Italy ________________
Favorite Self Quote
Don’t imagine that I was the classic `Boss’s Wife’! I earned my way up from the bottom starting with taking cars to the car wash .. 😉
Favorite Car
Any sports car that is new!
Key to success
I am a woman who wanted to make a name for herself in the world of automotive engines and I’m a foreigner. Many didn’t like that, but I kept going and many later changed their minds!
Likes
Sports-cars!
Dislikes
Prejudice and judgement!
Greatest Ambition
To pave the way and serve as example that women can be and can do whatever we want!
Appears in
Edition 108 Feature Girl
