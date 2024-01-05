Pic of the Day; Giselle Fainelli Features in Edition 108 – The New Year 24 Edition

06/01/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 108 – The New Year ’24 Edition

FeatureGirl
– Giselle Fainelli –
Giselle Fainelli ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 108


<< Previous                                                      

 ________________________________________________________________

See more of Giselle in Edition 108 and in her PlayboyPus profile 

________________________________________________________________

Model
Giselle Fainelli
________________

StarSign
Leo
________________

Country of Origin
Brazil
________________

Career Highlight
Being successful in the automotive engineering world, whilst also appearing on cover of Playboy in Italy ________________

Favorite Self Quote 
Don’t imagine that I was the classic `Boss’s Wife’! I earned my way up from the bottom starting with taking cars to the car wash .. 😉
________________

Favorite Car
Any sports car that is new!
________________

Key to success
I am a woman who wanted to make a name for herself in the world of automotive engines and I’m a foreigner. Many didn’t like that, but I kept going and many later changed their minds!
________________

Likes
Sports-cars!
________________

Dislikes
Prejudice and judgement!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To pave the way and serve as example that women can be and can do whatever we want!

________________

Appears in
Edition 108 Feature Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*