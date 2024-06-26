Pic of the Day; Deanna Ritter Appears OnCover of Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

Appearing in Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

CoverGirl
– Deanna Ritter –
Deanna Ritter ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 109

 

See more of Deanna in Edition 109

Edition 109 - The LOVE Edition

Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

Autobabes Edition 109 – March / April 2024Cover girls: Deanna Ritter and Sabrina Ritter, Feature girl: Britney Freeman, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, McLaren GTS, Ferrari SP-8, Suburu WRX S4 STI, Mercedes-AMG GLE, Mercedes-AMG SL63, Porsche Macan Turbo, Callum Sky…

Model
Deanna Ritter
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin 
USA
Career Highlights
Appearing as Covergirl in Edition 109.
Favorite Car
The Mystery Machine! That’s the van used by Scooby-Doo and his gang of meddling kids. Because I love a good mystery. And I’ve been called a cartoon character countless times.
Biggest Turn-On
When I proposed to Sabrina Ritter! Eventually I won my way into her heart (she had already nestled herself into mine).

Likes
Reading, Walking and Sabrina!
DisLikes
Social Media Algorithms

Greatest Ambition 
To be with Sabrina for the rest of my life.
Appears in
Cover Model, Edition 109

