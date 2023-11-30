Pic of the Day; Covergirl Viviana Soldano Appears in Edition 107 – The Summer Blast Edition

and her charity here;

– Appearing in Edition 107 – The Summer Blast Edition

Model

Viviana Soldano

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Italy

Career Highlight

Internationally published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, being CoverGirl for all autobabes editions. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website

If you were a car

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

Favorite Car

I have two favorites, my Bentley Continental GT and my Porsche I !

Romance

I like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humor, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

Likes

Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!

Dislikes

Animal Cruelty!

Greatest Ambition

To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs

Appears in

Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79, 83, 88, 90, 95, 97, 100 & 107 Cover Girl

