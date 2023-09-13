Pic of the Day; CoverGirl Natalia Novak Appears OnCover of Edition 106 – The AI Influencer Edition

13/09/2023 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 106 – The AI Influencer Edition

FeatureGirl
– Natalia Novak –
Natalia Novak ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 106

<< Previous                    

________________________________________________________________

See more of Natalia in Edition 106

Follow Natalia on;

INSTAGRAM

Twitter

 ______________________________________________________________

To purchase Edition 106, Click Below;

Edition 106 - The AI Influencer Edition

Edition 106 – The AI Influencer Edition

Autobabes Edition 106 – September / October 2023Cover girl: Natalia Novak, Feature girls: Sabrina Charlie Snow and Sika Moon, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Ford Mustang GTD, Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, Ford Mustang GT4, Ferrari KC23, Zenvo Aurora Tur, McMurtry…

Find out more on MagCloud

________________

Model
Natalia Novak
________________

StarSign
Aquarius
________________

Country of Origin 
Russia
________________

Career Highlights
I’m still very new, but the fact that I managed 10k followers in Instagram after only 40 posts, is quite a highlight. And the appearance in this magazine is an awesome highlight.
________________

Favorite Car
A convertible blue 1966 Ford Mustang. Because it gives me a nostalgia for a time I didn’t experience!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
If you can look at me like there’s nobody else there in a crowded room. And really listen, too. ________________

Likes
Strawberry Daiquiri, thoughtful acts of kindness.
 ________________

DisLikes
Hopelessness
 ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To succeed with my AI modelling agency, Rebel Runway, meant to focus this new emerging niche in a positive direction.
________________

Appears in
Feature Model Edition 105, CoverGirl Edition 106

________________

 

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*