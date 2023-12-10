Miyo Yoshida Shocks the Boxing World with Upset Victory Over Ebanie Bridges to Claim IBF Bantamweight Title

In a stunning upset that sent shockwaves through the boxing world, Japanese veteran Miyo Yoshida claimed the IBF bantamweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over the aggressive Australian, Ebanie Bridges. The San Francisco crowd witnessed Yoshida’s exceptional skill and determination as she took the fight on just 20 days’ notice, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in women’s boxing.

Yoshida, a former two-time WBO super flyweight champion, asserted herself early in the bout, showcasing a remarkable display of technical prowess and strategic brilliance. Despite being labeled a 7/1 underdog, all three judges scored the contest heavily in favor of Yoshida, with scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93, bringing her professional record to an impressive 17-4.

Known for her aggressive and powerful fighting style, Bridges struggled to find her rhythm against Yoshida’s calculated approach. Yoshida’s right hand repeatedly found its mark, leaving Bridges searching for answers and falling short of the relentless fighter who had previously defeated Maria Roman and Shannon O’Connell.

As the fight progressed into the second half, Bridges attempted to rally and increase the intensity, but Yoshida remained composed and showcased her versatility both inside and outside the pocket. Despite being the clear underdog and facing a formidable opponent, Yoshida demonstrated her ability to adapt and control the pace of the fight.

The victory was particularly impressive given Yoshida’s recent loss to Shuretta Metcalf on November 7 and the fact that she accepted the fight with such short notice. On the other hand, Bridges, who had been out of action for over a year due to hand surgery, seemed to struggle to find her form, and the extended break appeared to have taken a toll on the 37-year-old Australian.

In the co-main event, the spotlight also shone on Australian boxer Liam Paro as he faced off against Montana Love, adding to the excitement of the evening. Additionally, fans witnessed Devin Haney’s quest to become a two-division world champion in the headlining bout against Regis Prograis.

Miyo Yoshida’s victory over Ebanie Bridges will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most significant moments in women’s boxing, solidifying her status as a two-weight world champion and an inspiration to aspiring fighters worldwide. As the boxing community reflects on this unexpected triumph, it’s clear that Yoshida’s name will be etched in the annals of women’s boxing history.

The video below contains highlights of the fight.