Mitsubishi Motors Begins Exports of Xforce from Indonesia

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2024 – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has begun exports of the all-new Xforce compact SUV manufactured at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), Mitsubishi Motors’ factory in Indonesia.

The commemorative ceremony was held at the port of Tanjung Priok, located approximately 10 km north of the capital city of Jakarta, with many guests, including officials from the Indonesian and Japanese governments, as well as Mitsubishi Motors’ related parties.

The Vietnam will serve as the first export market for the vehicle in ASEAN, and the vehicle will be rolled out in stages to other ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, followed by South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We are very proud to export from our production hub in Indonesia. Going forward, we hope to export to various regions, thereby making a further contribution to the Indonesian economy and the development of the Indonesian automobile industry.” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors.

In December last year, Mitsubishi Motors began production of the Minicab EV in Indonesia, a kei-car1 class electric commercial vehicle, the first such production at one of the company’s overseas affiliates. Efforts will continue to build a production and supply system that can respond flexibly to the times and new demand.

1. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

Xforce features (Vietnam specifications)

Drive System: 2WD

Overall length x width x height (mm): 4,390 x 1,810 x 1,660

Engine: 1.5L DOHC 16-valve MIVEC engine

Max. output (kW/rpm) : 77 / 6,000

Max. torque (Nm/rpm) : 141 / 4,000

