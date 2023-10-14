Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed their return to the iconic Guia Circuit which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the historic Macau Grand Prix, which takes place over two weekends every 10 years, from the 11th to 12th and 16th to 19th of November 2023. Craft-Bamboo Racing will participate in both weekends, which will see 4-time Macau champion Darryl O’Young (HKG) return to the streets of Macau, during the first weekend for the Greater Bay Area GT Cup, while the second week will feature a stunning 2-car entry in the FIA GT World Cup, with drivers to be named at a later date. The daunting Guia Circuit as the FIA-sanctioned World Cup event is set to attract GT racing talents from across the globe for the first time in 4 years.

O’Young makes his return to the renowned Asian street circuit in hunt for redemption after a disappointing 2022 campaign, which saw his weekend end early due to a start crash in the Qualification race on Saturday. The Hong Kong driver has plenty of experience at the narrow Guia Circuit, and is no stranger to Macau Grand Prix success, being a 4-time overall winner and 2-time independent class winner in the World Touring Car Championship. His 2023 entry marks a sensational 19th attempt at the top step of the podium in Macau, looking to add yet another victory to his long list of achievements. He will be racing during the first weekend of the 2-week spectacle, at the Greater Bay Area GT Cup with the #55 HK Asia Medical Group title-liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3, along with partners Macau Slot, M-Plus Live, Theodore Racing, Spark Models, and ASPEC.

One of the highlights at the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix will be the return of the FIA GT World Cup, which last took place in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing is going for a third straight win in the Macau GT Cup after claiming dominant wins in both 2021 & 2022. The cars will feature two beautifully designed Evisu title sponsored Mercedes-AMG GT3s, which draw inspiration from the Evisu’s streetwear brand language and Japanese origins. The #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will sport a striking gold, red and black Evisu Racing livery, inspired from Japan’s celebrated “The great wave off Kanagawa” artwork, along with the famous Japanese pufferfish, “fugu”, placed over the door. The revered Japanese delicacy is well known throughout the world for its poisonous parts but delicate flavour, symbolic to the Macau track with similar unforgivingly close barriers, but regarded as one of the races that every driver wants to win. The livery will be instantly recognizable with Evisu’s familiar Seagull placed on the doors and bonnet of the car.

On the other side of the garage, the #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3 showcases Evisu’s top-of-the-line Kizzu range, which is specifically designed for younger children. The car dons a blue base with star patterns and hot pink accents, including the famed Evisu Seagull on either side of the car. Adding to the playful Evisu Kizzu theme, the livery is finished off with adorable “kawaii” characters that are incorporated throughout the design, symbolizing the collaboration with the Evisu Kizzu range. Craft-Bamboo Racing has also partnered with Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong, to unveil both the Evisu-liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3s, that will race in Macau, to Hong Kong’s Central Harbourfront for the BAM Festival set to be held from 13th to 15th of October 2023.

Throughout the years of racing history, the 6.12 km Macau Guia Circuit has been one of the least forgiving race tracks in the world. With 24 turns through the technically testing hilly section and a super long straight, it provides a tough challenge for even the most talented drivers. The Macau Grand Prix is one of Asia’s most prestigious racing events, providing breathtaking battles and a fantastic atmosphere that promises the thrills of “high risk, high reward”. Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing is gearing up to finish their 2023 season on the 70th anniversary of this historic event. All the races throughout both Macau Grand Prix weekends will be available worldwide via the official website and broadcasted through TV stations.

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #55 Craft-Bamboo Racing