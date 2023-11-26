ICEHOUSE and Simple Minds’ Get It On ahead of their Australian tour in February 2024

Two enduring and iconic international bands, ICEHOUSE (Australia) and Simple Minds (Scotland), have come together to celebrate their upcoming Australian tour with a song that influenced them both, the call to action Get It On.

Get It On was written by Marc Bolan in 1971 then recorded and released that year by his band, T. Rex. The song went on to become a smash hit in many countries including the UK and Australia where it made a big impact on members of both bands.

ICEHOUSE’s Iva Davies, said …

“ICEHOUSE and Simple Minds first met in 1981 when we shared stages in the UK and Australia on each band’s initial foray into international touring. I’ve been a huge supporter of Simple Minds as songwriters, recording artists and performers ever since. “When Jim Kerr suggested we might do a recording together we found that we were both admirers of David Bowie and Marc Bolan so doing a version of a song by one of them was a great place to start. “We settled on Get It On because it has the spirit of what the two bands’ live shows in February 2024 will be like after 40+ years since we were first together. It is a call for us to give our best with a bit of a challenge to one another and to the audience to be ready for evenings of joy, singing along with us and lots of enthusiasm!”

Jim Kerr from Simple Minds added “From the same generation, it was always obvious that Simple Minds and ICEHOUSE shared the exact same influences. For that reason we were delighted to join Iva and the rest of the guys on their ‘bold’ arrangement of T.Rex fabulous ‘ Get It On.’ Looking forward hopefully to playing it live together on the forthcoming Australian tour.”

Simple Minds and ICEHOUSE first toured together in the UK and Australia in 1981, setting the scene for both bands’ forays into global markets and cementing enduring mutual respect and a long friendship.

Now, over 40 years later, they join forces again to tour Australia in February playing Mornington, Rochford Winery, Sandstone and Kings Park as part of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Radio can download a .wav file of Get In On from here. Artwork and photos can also be downloaded from here.

Get It On is released today through Universal Music Australia and is available from here.

Saturday, 10 February 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

(SOLD OUT)

Sunday, 11 February 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17 February 2024

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

(SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

Tickets are available at: www.ticketmaster.com.au

For further information, please visit: www.redhotsummertour.com.au

ICEHOUSE TOUR DATES

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Friday, 2 February 2024

Festivale, Launceston TAS

Tickets available from here

SIMPLE MINDS TOUR DATES

Thursday, 8 February 2024

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Two shows – 6.30pm and 9.30pm

(Both shows SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 18 February 2024

The Star, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets available from here