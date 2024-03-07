Hennessey’s Supercharged ‘H700’ C8 Corvette Stingray Upgrade

Hennessey’s supercharged H700 performance upgrade catapults the C8’s power from a naturally aspirated 495 HP to a whopping, supercharged 708 HP. Offering more horsepower and torque than the 2023 C8 Z06, the H700 C8 Corvette is a performance bargain – at a fraction of the cost of a new or used Z06.

The upgraded 2024 Hennessey Corvette C8 Stingray is a supercharged American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. Our upgraded Corvette C8 Stingray’s are equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. They are sure to turn heads wherever they go.

SPECIFICATIONS

C8 CORVETTE STINGRAY

  • 708 bhp @ 5,900 rpm
  • 638 lb-ft torque @ 5,000 rpm
  • High-Flow Centrifugal Supercharger System
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Air-To-Water Intercooler Upgrade
  • High-Flow Cat-Back Sport Exhaust System
  • Hennessey Calibration Upgrade
  • All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • 19″ (F) and 20″ (R) Lightweight Street Wheels (Brushed Aluminum, Satin Black, or Graphite)
  • Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery (Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red)
  • Hennessey Exterior Badging
  • H700 Exterior Badging
  • Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

Learn all about the supercharged ‘H700’ upgrade on the Hennessey website or contact our team today for more details: sales@hennesseyperformance.com.

