Hennessey’s Supercharged ‘H700’ C8 Corvette Stingray Upgrade

Hennessey’s supercharged H700 performance upgrade catapults the C8’s power from a naturally aspirated 495 HP to a whopping, supercharged 708 HP. Offering more horsepower and torque than the 2023 C8 Z06, the H700 C8 Corvette is a performance bargain – at a fraction of the cost of a new or used Z06.
The upgraded 2024 Hennessey Corvette C8 Stingray is a supercharged American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. Our upgraded Corvette C8 Stingray’s are equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. They are sure to turn heads wherever they go.
SPECIFICATIONS
C8 CORVETTE STINGRAY
- 708 bhp @ 5,900 rpm
- 638 lb-ft torque @ 5,000 rpm
- High-Flow Centrifugal Supercharger System
- High-Flow Air Induction System
- Air-To-Water Intercooler Upgrade
- High-Flow Cat-Back Sport Exhaust System
- Hennessey Calibration Upgrade
- All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids
- Professional Installation
- Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing
- Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
- 19″ (F) and 20″ (R) Lightweight Street Wheels (Brushed Aluminum, Satin Black, or Graphite)
- Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery (Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red)
- Hennessey Exterior Badging
- H700 Exterior Badging
- Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
- 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty
Learn all about the supercharged ‘H700’ upgrade on the Hennessey website or contact our team today for more details: sales@hennesseyperformance.com.
