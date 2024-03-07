Hennessey’s Supercharged ‘H700’ C8 Corvette Stingray Upgrade

Hennessey’s supercharged H700 performance upgrade catapults the C8’s power from a naturally aspirated 495 HP to a whopping, supercharged 708 HP. Offering more horsepower and torque than the 2023 C8 Z06, the H700 C8 Corvette is a performance bargain – at a fraction of the cost of a new or used Z06.

The upgraded 2024 Hennessey Corvette C8 Stingray is a supercharged American supercar that delivers high-performance thrills. It is the perfect car for those who want the ultimate in performance and excitement. Our upgraded Corvette C8 Stingray’s are equipped with a high-flow supercharger system, a high-flow intercooling system, performance engine tune, wheels, graphics, and badging. They are sure to turn heads wherever they go.

SPECIFICATIONS

C8 CORVETTE STINGRAY

Supercharged H700 Upgrade 708 bhp @ 5,900 rpm

638 lb-ft torque @ 5,000 rpm

High-Flow Centrifugal Supercharger System

High-Flow Air Induction System

Air-To-Water Intercooler Upgrade

High-Flow Cat-Back Sport Exhaust System

Hennessey Calibration Upgrade

All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing

Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)

19″ (F) and 20″ (R) Lightweight Street Wheels (Brushed Aluminum, Satin Black, or Graphite)

Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery (Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red)

Hennessey Exterior Badging

H700 Exterior Badging

Serial Numbered Engine Bay Plaque

3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

Learn all about the supercharged ‘H700’ upgrade on the Hennessey website or contact our team today for more details: sales@hennesseyperformance.com.