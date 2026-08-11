HENNESSEY BLACKBIRD® The Hypercar Nobody Saw Coming

Sealy, Texas – Hennessey Special Vehicles, has revealed the all-new Hennessey Blackbird, an aerospace-inspired, naturally aspirated, manual-transmission, touring hypercar. Created for drivers who value emotion, engagement, and long-distance usability, the new model prioritizes sculptural beauty and analog interaction alongside its significant performance capability. Inspired by the legendary Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird aircraft, the new Hennessey hypercar is an authentic alternative to increasingly complex, digitized, and hybridized modern hypercars.

Blackbird is the third hypercar developed by Hennessey Special Vehicles after Venom GT and Venom F5, but it measures performance differently. Where the Venom F5 explores the outer limits of speed, power, and intensity, Blackbird is built around the quality of the connection between driver, machine, and road: natural aspiration, a six-speed gated manual, rear-wheel drive, lightweight carbon construction, and a cockpit without screens.

Read the full press release and explore BLACKBIRD below (or click here – https://www.hennesseyspecialvehicles.com/blackbird/).