The Hennessey EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 for sale is an upgraded version of the stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that produces 1,000 horsepower and 966 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful muscle cars on the market. The stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 comes with a 6.2L V8 engine that produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Hennessey upgrade adds an upgraded supercharger, Custom HPE Camshaft, high-flow air induction system, and other performance-enhancing components. The result is a significant increase in power and torque, which translates into improved acceleration, handling, and braking. The Hennessey EXORCIST Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful and menacing muscle car.