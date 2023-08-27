Hennessey 2023 Rapid Blue Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sale

27/08/2023 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Cars, Chevrolet, Latest News, LifeStyle 0

Description

The Hennessey EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 for sale is an upgraded version of the stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that produces 1,000 horsepower and 966 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful muscle cars on the market. The stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 comes with a 6.2L V8 engine that produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Hennessey upgrade adds an upgraded supercharger, Custom HPE Camshaft, high-flow air induction system, and other performance-enhancing components. The result is a significant increase in power and torque, which translates into improved acceleration, handling, and braking. The Hennessey EXORCIST Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful and menacing muscle car.

Specifications

  • Exterior Color: Rapid Blue
  • Year: 2023
  • Interior: Black Leather / Alcantara
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • VIN: -9349
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Availability: Q4
  • Engine: 6.2L

Upgrade: THE EXORCIST

  • 1,000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
  • 966 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm
  • High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Custom HPE Camshaft
  • Ported Cylinder Heads
  • Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade
  • Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers
  • Upgrade Intake Valves & Exhaust Valves
  • Upgraded Lifters and Push Rods
  • Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade
  • Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers
  • High-Flow Catalytic Converters
  • All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • HPE Engine Management Calibration
  • Chassis Dyno Tuning
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • Hennessey® & EXORCIST® Exterior Badging
  • 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty

To inquire, visit the Hennessey website or contact here

 

