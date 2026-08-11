GR Launches Upgraded GR86

Carrying forward the legacy of the Toyota 86, which debuted in 2012, the GR86, with its nimble handling and high level of dynamic performance, is loved by customers of a wide range of ages as a model that provides a chance to experience the unique thrill of driving a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car. Since the GR86’s launch in 2021, approximately 110,000 units have gone forth into the world, making it the most widely delivered model in the GR-exclusive lineup.

The upgraded GR86 sees the return of the well-received exterior color “Solid Gray” that was available for a limited time of roughly half a year on the Toyota 86. In addition, its RZ trim level boasts interior updates. For driving performance, professional race drivers, in-house evaluation drivers, and engineers worked in unison to conduct extensive testing on circuits and test courses, fine-tuning throttle control, electric power steering, and shift operability to further evolve the GR86’s hallmark nimbleness, intuitive handling, and instinctive responsiveness. Rounding out the enhancements are the latest safety technologies to ensure a safe and secure driving experience.