Toyota Hilux takes on the Ultimate class

GAZOO Racing TOYOTA will challenge for victory with Toyota Hilux-based rally-raid vehicles. Based on the ninth generation of the legendary Hilux – famous for its durability in the most demanding conditions – the competition versions are specially developed to handle the extreme forces experienced during flat-out off-road driving. They are built on lightweight tubular chassis and feature dedicated suspension, dampers and brakes, strengthened for reliability and performance in harsh conditions. Power and efficiency are delivered by engines based on the 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol V35A powerplant.

An exciting combination of youth and experience brings proven Dakar Rally performance, a will to win, and strong team spirit to GAZOO Racing TOYOTA’s driver and navigator line-up in 2027.

The announced crews will compete in Portugal and Morocco as part of a one-team approach which sees GAZOO Racing Europe and GAZOO Racing South Africa combine their strength to form a formidable GAZOO Racing TOYOTA line-up.

Guy Botterill & Henry Köhne

The newly crowned 2026 South African Rally-Raid champion, Guy Botterill was rookie of the year on his Dakar Rally debut in 2024, when he finished sixth overall. He has won multiple other national titles in his homeland alongside countryman Henry Köhne, who will sit alongside him on the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2027.

Henk Lategan & Brett Cummings

South Africans Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings are multiple national champions and a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. They finished second on the 2025 Dakar Rally and won the South African round of W2RC in the same season.

Akira Miura & Armand Monleón

Japanese driver Akira Miura is a five-time winner of the Stock category at the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Spaniard Armand Monleón is an experienced navigator, having competed in the Dakar Rally 11 times so far. In 2026, they have made strong progress during their first W2RC season together.

Seth Quintero & Andrew Short

With two W2RC victories so far in 2026 and multiple Dakar Rally stage wins, the American pair of Seth Quintero and navigator Andrew Short have firmly established themselves as front-runners. They will fight for their first overall Dakar Rally podium to add to Quintero’s second place in the T3 category in 2023.

Saood Variawa & Charan Moore