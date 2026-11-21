- Teams from GAZOO Racing Europe and GAZOO Racing South Africa will combine their strength on the 2027 Dakar Rally and compete as GAZOO Racing TOYOTA with a one-team approach
- GAZOO Racing TOYOTA strengthens its efforts to make ever-better motorsports-bred cars and aims for Dakar Rally victory on two fronts
- Experienced driver-navigator crews will compete with Toyota Hilux-based vehicles in the Ultimate class on a gruelling 7,824 km route
- A Toyota Hilux fitted with hydrogen fuel cell technology takes on the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category
GAZOO Racing TOYOTA will contest two demanding categories at the 2027 Dakar Rally, bringing together innovative technology and a one-team approach for the 49th edition of the legendary event.
The 2027 Dakar Rally takes place from 9-23 January and consists of 12 stages over a 7,824 km route – including 4,341 km of time stages – from Portugal to Morocco across uncompromising desert terrain. A harsh environment and relentless competition create the perfect conditions to develop people and technology, accelerating GAZOO Racing TOYOTA’s commitment to making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.
Toyota Hilux takes on the Ultimate class
GAZOO Racing TOYOTA will challenge for victory with Toyota Hilux-based rally-raid vehicles. Based on the ninth generation of the legendary Hilux – famous for its durability in the most demanding conditions – the competition versions are specially developed to handle the extreme forces experienced during flat-out off-road driving. They are built on lightweight tubular chassis and feature dedicated suspension, dampers and brakes, strengthened for reliability and performance in harsh conditions. Power and efficiency are delivered by engines based on the 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol V35A powerplant.
An exciting combination of youth and experience brings proven Dakar Rally performance, a will to win, and strong team spirit to GAZOO Racing TOYOTA’s driver and navigator line-up in 2027.
The announced crews will compete in Portugal and Morocco as part of a one-team approach which sees GAZOO Racing Europe and GAZOO Racing South Africa combine their strength to form a formidable GAZOO Racing TOYOTA line-up.
Guy Botterill & Henry Köhne
The newly crowned 2026 South African Rally-Raid champion, Guy Botterill was rookie of the year on his Dakar Rally debut in 2024, when he finished sixth overall. He has won multiple other national titles in his homeland alongside countryman Henry Köhne, who will sit alongside him on the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2027.
Henk Lategan & Brett Cummings
South Africans Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings are multiple national champions and a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. They finished second on the 2025 Dakar Rally and won the South African round of W2RC in the same season.
Akira Miura & Armand Monleón
Japanese driver Akira Miura is a five-time winner of the Stock category at the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Spaniard Armand Monleón is an experienced navigator, having competed in the Dakar Rally 11 times so far. In 2026, they have made strong progress during their first W2RC season together.
Seth Quintero & Andrew Short
With two W2RC victories so far in 2026 and multiple Dakar Rally stage wins, the American pair of Seth Quintero and navigator Andrew Short have firmly established themselves as front-runners. They will fight for their first overall Dakar Rally podium to add to Quintero’s second place in the T3 category in 2023.
Saood Variawa & Charan Moore
At just 21 years old, Saood Variawa, the 2025 South African Rally-Raid champion, made history by becoming the youngest-ever Dakar Rally stage winner during only his second appearance in 2025. In his fourth Dakar Rally he is joined by a new navigator, fellow South African and former motorcycle competitor Charan Moore.
Dakar Future Mission 1000
Toyota will combine hydrogen and fuel cell technology in motorsports when it enters the DKR GR FC Hilux with the aim of winning the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category, which is dedicated to experimental vehicles and new technologies. A short and intense development programme involved close cooperation between Toyota’s European R&D centre, Overdrive Racing, TOYOTA RACING GmbH in Cologne and Toyota’s Hydrogen Factory in Japan.
Built on the same platform as the Ultimate class Hilux – utilising the same tubular frame, safety cell, suspension and brakes – the DKR GR FC Hilux features a high-powered fuel cell composed of two mass-production fuel cell stacks combined into one system. Onboard gaseous hydrogen storage uses the same tanks as the Toyota Mirai.
A dedicated e-axle, an IAV Dragoon ECU and a new electronics system have been specifically selected, while innovative solutions such as natural fibre panels – replacing some carbon fibre parts – and a new high-voltage cooling system have been introduced.
Dania Akeel & Sébastien Delaunay
Saudi Arabian driver Dania Akeel will drive the DKR GR FC Hilux alongside Frenchman Sébastien Delaunay. The pair are competing together on the Dakar Rally for the second time. In her first Dakar Rally in 2022, Akeel earned a top-10 finish in the T3 class and, in 2025, won a stage in the Challenger class. She is also a two-time winner of the FIA Middle East Baja Cup.
Be the first to comment