GAZOO Racing accelerates preparations for its 2027 Dakar Rally FCEV* challenge

GAZOO Racing has revealed further details about its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)* challenge on the 2027 Dakar Rally, including the driver-navigator crew for the gruelling event, as well as the first technical information about the DKR GR FC Hilux.

As part of its commitment to making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, GAZOO Racing will enter the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category, which is dedicated to experimental vehicles and new technologies. This project marks Toyota’s first full-fledged entry in a motorsport competition with a hydrogen-powered FCEV. The project is also a further example of GAZOO Racing utilizing the motorsport arena to train people and develop talent.

Testing Start:

A short and intense development programme involved close cooperation between several parties to create the new DKR GR FC Hilux. Toyota’s European R&D centre near Brussels, Belgium cooperated with Overdrive Racing – which operates the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing W2RC team and developed the DKR GR Hilux – as well as TOYOTA RACING GmbH in Cologne and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Construction of the DKR GR FC Hilux is now complete and it is undergoing dynamic testing prior to its competitive debut.

Driver Announcement:

Saudi rally driver, Dania Akeel will drive the DKR GR FC Hilux in testing and in its first competition, the Dakar Rally.

Since starting her rally-raid career in 2021, Akeel has become an experienced and successful competitor. In her first Dakar Rally, she earned a top 10 finish in the T3 class and, became a Dakar Rally stage winner in 2025 in the Challenger category. She went on to successfully secure multi-stage wins during the W2RC 2025 and 2026 seasons and was the Challenger class winner of the W2RC Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. She is also a two-time winner of the FIA Middle East Baja Cup, at the wheel of an Overdrive Racing-entered Toyota Hilux in 2024 and 2025.

Dania Akeel:

“This is a great opportunity for me to learn how new technologies are brought to life in the automotive world. To witness such a pioneering venture from the driver’s seat is a truly unique experience, which I hold as both a privilege and a pleasure. And to be able to share my feedback as a driver into the development of these technologies is very special. In rally-raid our biggest asset as a driver is to be able to race in diverse terrain and conditions requiring us to be flexible and effective in changing environments. Perfect for testing the Reliability and durability of any new car or technology to the limit. And this I believe will also help me enhance my skills by adapting to evolving technologies and to grow as a driver.”

Technical Specification:

Based on the same platform as the DKR GR Hilux, the DKR GR FC Hilux uses the same tubular frame, safety cell, suspension and brakes. It is equipped with a high-output unit that combines two fuel cell stacks into a single system and uses the same high-pressure hydrogen tanks as Mirai.

A dedicated e-axle, an IAV Dragoon ECU and a new electronics system have been specifically selected, while innovative solutions such as natural fibre panels – replacing some carbon fibre parts – and a new high-voltage cooling system will also be introduced. The vehicle will run on OPEN COUNTRY tyres from TOYO TIRE.

By combining production parts and advanced technology, GAZOO Racing will test components in the harsh environment of the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category. The experience gained will enable knowledge transfer which can benefit the development of future road cars and fuel cell applications.

With the support of its official sponsor Jameel Motorsport, and partners DENSO, TOYO TIRE and IAV and PRF, Toyota continues to advance its challenge to explore the potential of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in motorsports.