Former Adult Star Lisa Ann Allegedly Arrested and Escorted Out of Matt Rife’s NYC Comedy Show

New York City, February 5, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, former adult film star Lisa Ann was allegedly forcibly removed from comedian Matt Rife’s stand-up comedy show at Radio City Music Hall. The incident, captured on video and shared by Lisa Ann herself, has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows among fans and critics alike.

The rather disturbing footage shows Lisa Ann being escorted out in handcuffs by four NYPD officers during Rife’s sold-out ProbleMATTic World Tour. The 51-year-old retired Porn star vehemently denies any wrongdoing, asserting that she did not use her phone during the show. In a social media X post, she expressed her frustration, stating,

“This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf.”

On Instagram she posted long side the video;

“Sad to say. This is real and now I have to manage the trauma of this experience.”

Lisa Ann went on to explain that despite the lack of a Yondr pouch policy, a practice adopted by many comedians to prevent unauthorized recording, she was allegedly singled out for using her phone. Matt Rife encourages his audience to refrain from taking photos or recording videos to avoid leaking jokes on social media.

The arrest has fueled speculation among fans, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding Lisa Ann’s removal from the show. Supporters flooded her social media posts with comments expressing confusion and concern about the incident, particularly given Lisa Ann’s reported longtime friendship with the controversial 28-year-old comedian.

However, this incident adds another layer to the controversies surrounding Matt Rife, who recently faced backlash over a domestic violence joke in his Netflix special. In the controversial bit, Rife made light of a serious issue, joking about a waitress with a black eye, stating, “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.” The comedian further exacerbated the situation by doubling down and stating, “I figure if we start the show with domestic violence, the rest of the show should be smooth sailing.”

These recent events have left fans questioning Rife’s comedic approach and whether it may be crossing the line into insensitivity. As the story develops, the fallout from Lisa Ann’s alleged removal and Rife’s controversial jokes continues to unfold, leaving many to wonder about the future of the comedian’s career and the impact on his loyal fanbase.

This follows the Adult Video Network’s award event where lovely Lisa Ann took away 4 awards.

We hope she’s Ok.

See the video below which also contains a lengthy explanation from Lisa Ann herself.

