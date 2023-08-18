“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.” Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO

In the heart of Allen Park, Michigan, where innovation meets automotive excellence, a secret project was born. In 2021, a team of visionaries and engineers embarked on a daring mission, tucked away in a concealed metal storage garage nestled behind a wind tunnel building. Their challenge? To craft a Mustang that would stand tall among the finest European sports cars, an audacious endeavor that would redefine what it means to be a high-performance street-legal vehicle. Today, we’re thrilled to unveil the stunning outcome of their relentless pursuit – the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.

A Symphony of Power and Precision

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is more than just a car; it’s a symphony of power and precision, designed to leave your heart pounding and your senses overwhelmed. With its roots deeply entwined in the iconic Mustang heritage, the GTD marries tradition with innovation, showcasing a sculpted carbon fiber wide body that commands attention and a looming rear wing that speaks volumes about its potential.

But this is no ordinary Mustang; it’s a street-legal embodiment of the Mustang GT3, the Le Mans race car set to grace the track in the coming year. Drawing inspiration from this racing marvel, the Mustang GTD is a technological marvel that redefines what is achievable on the road.

A Design Driven by Aerodynamics

Every curve, every line, every contour of the Mustang GTD serves a purpose – to maximize aerodynamic performance at breakneck speeds. Collaborating closely with the Mustang GT3 design team and the aero experts, Ford’s design team orchestrated a harmonious marriage between form and function. Anthony Colard, Ford Performance design manager, puts it succinctly:

“This is an aerodynamics-driven design.”

Carbon fiber, the stuff of motorsport legends, forms the core of the Mustang GTD’s body panels. From the front splitter to the rear diffuser, the entire chassis benefits from carbon fiber’s lightweight prowess, reducing weight, lowering the center of gravity, and amplifying responsiveness. The active aerodynamics, including a hydraulically controlled rear wing and innovative underbody tray, further fine-tune the car’s balance and cornering prowess.

Unbridled Power and Performance

Beneath the sculpted hood lies a symphonic 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that’s expected to unleash a staggering 800 horsepower, propelling the Mustang GTD to astounding velocities. With a rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle and a lightweight carbon fiber driveshaft, the GTD boasts near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, cementing its status as the quickest roadgoing Mustang ever.

Carbon ceramic brakes ensure authority in stopping power, while an advanced dual ride height short-long arm front and multi-link rear suspension system combined with massive grip from mammoth tires provide unparalleled road grip and cornering stability.

A Cockpit of Distinction

The cockpit of the Mustang GTD is a testament to the marriage of luxury and performance. Premium materials, including Miko™ suede, leather, and carbon fiber, envelop the driver and passengers in an environment designed for both comfort and command. Digital displays keep the driver engaged, while the available 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters and other aerospace-inspired details reflect the fusion of engineering brilliance and aesthetic finesse.

The rear seating area has been stripped away to reduce weight and create additional cargo space, exemplifying the car’s uncompromising focus on performance.

Limited Edition, Limitless Dreams

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is a dream realized, a limited-edition marvel that brings together racing technology and road prowess. With production set to be limited, the GTD embodies exclusivity, allowing owners to possess a piece of Ford’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering.

Starting at an estimated MSRP of $300,000, the Mustang GTD is not merely a car but a statement of excellence. Its assembly, a meticulous process carried out by the skilled hands of the Ford Performance and Multimatic teams, reinforces its racing-inspired precision.

As the sun sets on 2024 and the dawn of 2025 approaches, the Mustang GTD will thunder onto the streets, paying homage to Ford’s transformative journey.

In the words of Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, “Mustang GTD represents the essence of the transformation we’re going through at Ford, from software to special edition cars.”

Get ready to witness the fusion of power, performance, and innovation as the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD takes center stage, marking a new chapter in the annals of automotive history. The road just got a lot more exhilarating.

