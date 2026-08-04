Flying Finn Pajari doubles up with home glory for TGR-WRT

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P.S. Jari-Matti and Juho, congratulations on your Rally2 victory as well! Do you like the new livery now? When I first suggested it, I was not sure if everyone shared my enthusiasm. But now I think we can all agree that a winning livery is a good livery!

This time, I imagine many team members will have the opportunity to spend some time at home with their families after the rally. There is less than a month until Paraguay, but before we begin the last part of the season, I hope everyone can enjoy at least a little summer holiday.

Stories of heroic repairs by mechanics are common in the WRC, but when you hear that they replaced the front and rear bumpers, side panel, bonnet, tailgate, left headlight, and right-side door, you cannot help but be amazed by their skill. Thank you to all the mechanics for your incredible work.

It was truly wonderful to see three of our crews standing together on the podium in Jyväskylä. It was the best possible way to thank the local fans for their incredible support. This achievement would not have been possible without the efforts of the mechanics who worked on car 33. After it had rolled three times and sustained significant damage, they brought the car back to life in just 30 minutes and sent Elfyn and Scott back into the fight without any penalty.

Quotes:



Juha Kankkunen (Deputy Team Principal)

“We can be very happy with how this rally ended for us, with our crews on all three steps of the podium again here at home in Finland. I’ve been coming to this rally for over 40 years and I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen so much action happening. There was a lot for the fans to follow, and a few heart-in-mouth moments for us, but it’s a good result for us at the end. Sami drove a fantastic rally once again and it makes me proud to see another Finnish winner of Rally Finland. While his focus today was on securing the win, both Oliver and Elfyn were able to be very fast and score good points. We’re glad that Seb and Julien are OK and already back home, and we wish them a good recovery.”

Elfyn Evans (Driver car 33)

“I’m happy to finish on the podium but I owe this one to the team who fixed the car in service yesterday after my mistake. Super Sunday was fast-paced as usual on what was a very quick stage. I maybe wasn’t brave enough on the first pass and tried to do more on the second pass; the grip was much higher and I maybe didn’t use it all but I’m happy with the points we could take away. Congratulations to Sami and Marko; I know how special it feels to win your home rally. There was not a lot between them, us, and Seb and Julien – who I wish a speedy recovery – but they were the ones who didn’t falter and very much deserve this win.”

Sébastien Ogier (Driver car 1)

“This was not the way that we wanted to end this weekend especially after everything was going so well. But the most important thing is that we are both OK, so a big thank you to the team for building such a strong car. I also need to thank Julien for taking good care of me immediately after the impact and reassuring my family I am well. We will take some rest now and make sure we are back to full strength soon and thank you for all the messages we received. Congratulations to Sami and Marko for another victory and all the team for locking out the podium at home once again.”

Oliver Solberg (Driver car 99)

“It has been a crazy weekend and a crazy day today. I’m very happy to be here at the finish, on the podium again and to win Super Sunday. We just missed out on the Power Stage by a fraction of a second, but I was just happy to be able to drive the last stage as fast as I could, as I was careful in many places. Still, we take many valuable points and it’s a great result for the team once again.”

Takamoto Katsuta (Driver car 18)

“It’s been a really tough weekend for me. Today I was hoping to try and take some extra points but it didn’t go so well in the end. In the final stage I saw a rock sticking out on the inside and tried to avoid it, but there was so much loose gravel off the line. We went wide and couldn’t make the next right-hander and hit a tree. It was my mistake and I feel very sorry for the team. I just need to reset and do better next time.”

Sami Pajari (Driver car 5)

“It feels simply amazing to win Rally Finland. It’s another dream result for us. It was already a big thing to take the first win in Estonia but to win at home is always something special. Winning at home hasn’t always been easy for Finnish drivers but somehow after a crazy rally we have managed to make it happen. This one was tougher and more intense than Estonia; it was a really close fight with Seb and Elfyn and we were setting very similar times for most of the rally. To be a winner of the ‘1000 Lakes’ is incredible. Marko and I grew up watching legendary drivers win this rally and now we are on top of the podium too; it’s crazy. Big thanks to the team and the fans for all their support.”

Jari-Matti Latvala (Driver car 40)

“It’s an amazing feeling to achieve this result at Rally Finland. I’ve been dreaming that I could still do something like this since I stopped driving full-time in the WRC in 2019. I know that my time in the top category has passed, but to be able to fight with some really fast young drivers in Rally2 machinery has been fantastic. Our GR Yaris Rally2 is an amazing car, and I’m really proud to do this with Juho, who was coaching me all through the whole rally, just like he normally does as an instructor for our TGR WRC Challenge Program drivers. It was one of the most difficult editions of Rally Finland because of the weather conditions, and it was tough for our Rally1 crews as well, but it’s nice to see Sami and Marko win at home as well as a lockout of the podium places.”