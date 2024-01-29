Flashback Pic of the day; Renee Leigh Somerfield !

See more of Renee in Edition 35 ..

– Appearing in Edition 35 – The Sexy Summer Edition

Model

Renee Leigh Somerfield

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

autobabes.com.au

If I were a Car

Bentley Azure Convertible! Sleek, elegant and topless !

What does Summer mean to me

Long days at the beach, tiny bikinis and coconut scented brown skin !

Biggest Turn-On

I like guys with a good sense of humor, charm and respect. Nice eyes and a cute smile helps too!

Likes

SUMMER, the beach, boats, fast cars, holidays.

Dislikes

Over confident sleazy guys, animal cruelty, plastic girls – less is more!

Greatest Ambition

To travel the world TWICE !

Appears in

Edition 35, Cover Girl

