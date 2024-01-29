Flashback Pic of the day; Renee Leigh Somerfield !

|
– Appearing in Edition 35 – The Sexy Summer Edition
CoverGirl
– Renee Leigh Somerfield –
Summer Traveller ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 35
________________________________________________________________
See more of Renee in Edition 35 ..
________________________________________________________________
|
________________
Model
Renee Leigh Somerfield
________________
StarSign
Taurus
________________
Country of Origin
Australia
________________
Career Highlight
autobabes.com.au
________________
If I were a Car
Bentley Azure Convertible! Sleek, elegant and topless !
________________
What does Summer mean to me
Long days at the beach, tiny bikinis and coconut scented brown skin !
________________
Biggest Turn-On
I like guys with a good sense of humor, charm and respect. Nice eyes and a cute smile helps too!
________________
Likes
SUMMER, the beach, boats, fast cars, holidays.
________________
Dislikes
Over confident sleazy guys, animal cruelty, plastic girls – less is more!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To travel the world TWICE !
________________
Appears in
Edition 35, Cover Girl
_________________
