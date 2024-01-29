Flashback Pic of the day; Renee Leigh Somerfield !

29/01/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

    –  Appearing in Edition 35 – The Sexy Summer Edition 

CoverGirl
– Renee Leigh Somerfield –
Summer Traveller ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 35


See more of Renee in Edition 35 ..

Model
Renee Leigh Somerfield
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
autobabes.com.au
If I were a Car
Bentley Azure Convertible! Sleek, elegant and topless !
What does Summer mean to me 
Long days at the beach, tiny bikinis and coconut scented brown skin !
Biggest Turn-On
I like guys with a good sense of humor, charm and respect. Nice eyes and a cute smile helps too!
Likes
SUMMER, the beach, boats, fast cars, holidays.
Dislikes
Over confident sleazy guys, animal cruelty, plastic girls – less is more!
Greatest Ambition
To travel the world TWICE !
Appears in
Edition 35, Cover Girl
