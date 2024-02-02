FINAL EDITION EXORCIST – The Last GREAT Camaro

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collector’s Edition marks the end of the 6th generation Camaro as we know it. With ultra-limited production numbers and unique body and performance enhancements that cannot be had on any other Camaro, the Collector’s Edition ZL1 is for lack of a better term, the LAST great Camaro.
With that in mind, the folks at hennesseyperformance.com, have produced what could be their ultimate performance product!
” With the production of the Camaro officially over, our team could not be happier to have several dozen of the only 350 Collector’s Edition ZL1s coming through our facility. These incredibly unique and special cars will receive our ‘FINAL EDITION’ EXORCIST upgrade. Join us for a bit of fun as we show off just a couple examples of these remarkable icons that have already landed in TEXAS. ”
