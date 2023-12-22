Eddie Hearn Unleashes on Deontay Wilder After Shocking Loss to Joseph Parker

In a scathing post-fight interview, Eddie Hearn, the outspoken promoter of Anthony Joshua, didn’t pull any punches as he dissected Deontay Wilder’s performance after a surprising defeat to Joseph Parker on the Day of Reckoning card in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder, once considered a formidable force in the heavyweight division, faced a resurgent Joseph Parker in a bout that saw the American outclassed from start to finish. The judges scored the fight 118-111, 118-110, 120-108 in favor of Parker, who displayed superior boxing skills throughout the match.

Hearn wasted no time expressing his disdain for Wilder’s performance, stating ..

“I said in the build-up I don’t rate him. Wilder had no idea, no clue. He lost 120-108, lost every round, and he’s there at the end putting his hand up saying he’s won the fight. He’s not right. That’s the reality.”

The British promoter didn’t hold back on his assessment, going on to call it “the most one-sided heavyweight fight” he’s ever witnessed. Hearn’s disappointment was evident as he added …

“It’s ruined our plans [for the Anthony Joshua fight]. We’ve got to go back into the changing room and let Joshua know Wilder has just lost to Parker. The future is not Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder’s defeat not only derailed the anticipated matchup with Anthony Joshua but also raised questions about the American’s future in the sport. With Wilder hinting at a potential retirement, Hearn took the opportunity to emphasize the implications of the loss;

“We’ll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money. I’m a happy fighter. I’ll be back, and if not, then it’s been a pleasure. I don’t know if I still have the same fire I used to, a lot has calmed me down.”

Hearn responded to Wilder’s comments with a touch of sarcasm, “I’m just going to go and vomit and I’ll be back in 20 seconds.” The promoter was candid in expressing his belief that Wilder’s chances of stepping into the ring with Anthony Joshua were now virtually nonexistent.

As the boxing world grapples with the aftermath of Wilder’s unexpected defeat, one thing is clear: Eddie Hearn is not mincing his words, and Deontay Wilder’s future in the heavyweight division seems uncertain at best.

Here Eddie in the interview below for TNT Sports;