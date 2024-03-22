Day 2 at the Australian Grand Prix with Alessandra Lexii

Day 2 at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix opened with the Melbourne Walk and the Formula 3 practice. There were of course the usual celebrity meet and greets and the interviews with each team as per the schedule below.

Full Free Practice Two results for the Australian Grand Prix

Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:17.277 4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.381 4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.430 4 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.545 3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.635 3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.674 3 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.800 3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.813 4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.878 4 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.911 3 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.144 5 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.257 3 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.301 4 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.308 5 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.414 3 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.425 4 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.428 3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.557 3 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.998 3 Alexander ALBON Williams DNS

The track schedule for Friday includes below (full itinerary available at the link HERE);