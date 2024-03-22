Day 2 at the Australian Grand Prix with Alessandra Lexii

Day 2 at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix opened with the Melbourne Walk and the Formula 3 practice. There were of course the usual celebrity meet and greets and the interviews with each team as per the schedule below.
Full Free Practice Two results for the Australian Grand Prix
- Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:17.277 4
- Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.381 4
- Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.430 4
- Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.545 3
- Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.635 3
- George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.674 3
- Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.800 3
- Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.813 4
- Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.878 4
- Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.911 3
- ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.144 5
- Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.257 3
- Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.301 4
- Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.308 5
- Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.414 3
- Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.425 4
- Esteban OCON Alpine +1.428 3
- Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.557 3
- Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.998 3
- Alexander ALBON Williams DNS
The track schedule for Friday includes below (full itinerary available at the link HERE);
- 8:30 AM – Gates Open
- 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM – Melbourne Walk
- The best place to get up close and personal with your favourite F1® racing heroes as they arrive is the world-famous Melbourne Walk
- 8:50 AM to 9:35 AM – Formula 3® Practice
- 9:35 AM to 9:55 AM – Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle & James Golding
- 9:50 AM to 10:00 AM – Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
- 9:55 AM to 10:10 AM – Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle & James Golding
- 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM – Formula 2® Practice
- 10:10 AM to 10:45 AM – Oscar Piastri Quad Lock Appearance
- 10:30 AM to 11:10 AM – Hydrobot Rumble Stem Challenge
- 10:50 AM to 11:00 AM – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda
- 10:50 AM to 11:00 AM – Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant
- 11:00 AM to 11:10 AM – Fernando Alonso
- 11:10 AM to 11:20 AM – Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu
- 11:10 AM to 11:30 AM – Racing Past Presented by Shannons Insurance
- 11:15 AM to 11:30 AM – Chat with Deadly Science
- 11:30 AM to 11:45 AM – Chisholm Institute
- 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM – Deakin Sustainability Presentation
- 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM – Kangan Institute
- 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM – Formula 1® Practice 1
- 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM – Deputy Premier Q&A
- 1:40 PM to 1:50 PM – Zak Brown
- 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM – Journey into Games & Esports with Drone Legion
- 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM – Formula 3® Qualifying
- 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM – A future in the ADF
- 2:35 PM to 2:50 PM – RAAF Aerial Display
- 2:35 PM to 2:45 PM – Toto Wolff
- 2:50 PM to 3:35 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint Race 2 (20 Laps)
- 3:35 PM to 4:00 PM – Girls on Track
- Young women establishing connections and building careers in the motorsport industry
- 3:40 PM to 3:50 PM – Ayao Komatsu
- 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Formula 1® Practice 2
- 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM – Jake Webb
- 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM – Formula 2® Qualifying
- 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Northeast Party House
- 6:25 PM to 7:00 PM – Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (13 Laps)
- 7:30 PM – Gates Close
- 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM – Amy Shark
- 9:00 PM – After Dark Gates Close
