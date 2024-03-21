Day 1 at the Australian Grand Prix with Alessandra Lexii

The Thursday ahead of race weekend at any Grand Prix is considered as Day 1. It’s a day of orientation for the team on location and their support crews and a great opportunity for our virtual glamour model Alexandra Lexii to be in attendance also.
The track schedule for Thursday includes below (full itinerary available at the link HERE);
- 10:00 AM – Gates Open
- 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM – Melbourne Walk
- The best place to get up close and personal with your favourite F1® racing heroes as they arrive is the world-famous Melbourne Walk.
- 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Practice)
- 11:25 AM to 11:55 AM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint
- 11:25 AM to 11:55 AM – Hydrobot Rumble Stem Challenge
- 12:00 PM to 12:20 PM – Ford SuperVan
- 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM – Hall of Fame Ceremony
- 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Qualifying)
- 1:00 PM to 1:10 PM – Study at Melbourne University
- 1:10 PM to 1:25 PM – Monash Engineering – Connecting Students with Industry
- 1:25 PM to 1:55 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Practice 2)
- 1:35 PM to 1:50 PM – Reground: Waste and the Circular Economy
- 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM – Zak O’Sullivan, Oliver Bearman and Pepe Martí (Formula 2® Drivers)
- 2:10 PM to 2:30 PM – Racing Past Presented by Shannons Insurance (Bruce McLaren & The Tasman Era)
- 2:20 PM to 2:35 PM – Christian Mansell, Tommy Smith and Sebastian Montoya (Formula 3® Drivers)
- 3:00 PM to 3:10 PM – RMIT Presentation
- 3:10 PM to 3:25 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Qualifying 1 (Race 1))
- 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Qualifying 2 (Race 2))
- 3:35 PM to 4:05 PM – Steve Smith (Head of F1® On-Board Camera)
- 4:15 PM to 4:35 PM – Ford SuperVan (High Speed)
- 4:15 PM to 4:45 PM – Pat Symonds and Ellen Jones (Chief Technical Officer and Head of ESG at F1®)
- 4:45 PM to 5:20 PM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Race 1 (13 Laps))
- 5:35 PM to 5:50 PM – RAAF Aerial Display
- 5:50 PM to 6:35 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Race 1 (20 Laps))
- 7:30 PM – Gates Close
