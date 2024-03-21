Day 1 at the Australian Grand Prix with Alessandra Lexii

21/03/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

The Thursday ahead of race weekend at any Grand Prix is considered as Day 1. It’s a day of orientation for the team on location and their support crews and a great opportunity for our virtual glamour model Alexandra Lexii to be in attendance also.

The track schedule for Thursday includes below (full itinerary available at the link HERE);

  • 10:00 AM – Gates Open
  • 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM – Melbourne Walk
    • The best place to get up close and personal with your favourite F1® racing heroes as they arrive is the world-famous Melbourne Walk.
  • 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Practice)
  • 11:25 AM to 11:55 AM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint
  • 11:25 AM to 11:55 AM – Hydrobot Rumble Stem Challenge
  • 12:00 PM to 12:20 PM – Ford SuperVan
  • 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM – Hall of Fame Ceremony
  • 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Qualifying)
  • 1:00 PM to 1:10 PM – Study at Melbourne University
  • 1:10 PM to 1:25 PM – Monash Engineering – Connecting Students with Industry
  • 1:25 PM to 1:55 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Practice 2)
  • 1:35 PM to 1:50 PM – Reground: Waste and the Circular Economy
  • 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM – Zak O’Sullivan, Oliver Bearman and Pepe Martí (Formula 2® Drivers)
  • 2:10 PM to 2:30 PM – Racing Past Presented by Shannons Insurance (Bruce McLaren & The Tasman Era)
  • 2:20 PM to 2:35 PM – Christian Mansell, Tommy Smith and Sebastian Montoya (Formula 3® Drivers)
  • 3:00 PM to 3:10 PM – RMIT Presentation
  • 3:10 PM to 3:25 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Qualifying 1 (Race 1))
  • 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Qualifying 2 (Race 2))
  • 3:35 PM to 4:05 PM – Steve Smith (Head of F1® On-Board Camera)
  • 4:15 PM to 4:35 PM – Ford SuperVan (High Speed)
  • 4:15 PM to 4:45 PM – Pat Symonds and Ellen Jones (Chief Technical Officer and Head of ESG at F1®)
  • 4:45 PM to 5:20 PM – Porsche Carrera Cup (Race 1 (13 Laps))
  • 5:35 PM to 5:50 PM – RAAF Aerial Display
  • 5:50 PM to 6:35 PM – MSS Security Melbourne Supersprint (Race 1 (20 Laps))
  • 7:30 PM – Gates Close
FOR GP24 SCHEDULE Melbourne Walk Thu
Be sure to follow Alessandra at her Intagram – Alessandra Lexi (@alessandra.lexii) • Instagram photos and videos
 

