Craft-Bamboo Racing returns to the pinnacle of endurance racing in Asia by entering the GT class of the 2024 Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS). After a 9-year hiatus which last saw the team claim the 2014 ALMS CN Class title, the Hong Kong team once again set its sights on securing a class championship. The series is set to begin from the 2nd to 3rd of December in Malaysia, where the recently crowned 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia champion Anthony Liu (CHN), Jayden Ojeda (AUS), and Jules Gounon (AND) will aim for the GT title crown, which would grant them an invitation to the coveted 24 Hours of Le Mans. The trio will be driving the #37 Mercedes-AMG GT3, a car that will be familiar to all three drivers.

After a stellar performance in the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia series where Liu established himself as one of the fastest amateur drivers on the grid, the Chinese driver returns with Craft-Bamboo Racing once again in hopes of continuing their successful partnership. He will be teaming up with Australian young gun Jayden Ojeda, who competed in the AMG young drivers test at Barcelona. The driver lineup is rounded off by Mercedes-AMG superstar Jules Gounon, who most recently raced with the Hong Kong outfit in the 2023 Indianapolis 8 Hour. The Andorran driver has demonstrated his speed and prowess throughout the years and will prove to be a vital part of this formidable trio.

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s last venture at the ALMS came during the 2014 season where they managed to secure class victory in every race of the season. The Hong Kong team will be hoping to again secure strong results in this year’s GT class, where they will begin their title charge at the Sepang International Circuit, a track that will be familiar to the team. On top of securing the driver’s title with Liu at the Malaysian track during last season’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia finale, they have found success at the circuit throughout the years and will look to use their track knowledge to secure a strong start in the first two rounds of the 2024 ALMS season.

Each race in the season is set to take place over 4 hours, testing the driver’s consistency as well as the car’s reliability, with 25 maximum points on offer. The second round of the season is set to take place at the Dubai Autodrome, where only 1 race will take place before returning to the traditional 2 race schedule at the final round at the Yas Marina Circuit. With only a total of 5 races on the calendar, every point will prove to be vital as the teams fight for the invitation to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Anthony Liu | Driver, #37 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“It’s great to be back with Craft-Bamboo Racing once again, this time for the Asian Le Mans Series. We’ve had some amazing races together and we hope to carry the momentum from our 2023 season. Jayden and Jules are fantastic drivers so I’m looking forward to getting the season started again.”

Jayden Ojeda | Driver, #37 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Stoked to be joining Craft-Bamboo Racing this year for what will be my first time competing in Asian Lemans and to do it with a team of Craft Bamboo’s pedigree is unreal. I think we have a super strong lineup with Anthony & Jules, it will be an awesome experience for me to learn from both the drivers and the team and hopefully we can get some results along the way.”

Jules Gounon | Driver, #37 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Super happy to join craft bamboo for the 2024 alms championship. We have a good line up and a great team, so we will be working hard to try to get the result we want. Can’t wait to be in Sepang!”

Darryl O’Young, | Team Director, Craft-Bamboo Racing