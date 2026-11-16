Craft-Bamboo Racing will run the #95 Mercedes-AMG GT4 for Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang in the Macau Grand Prix’s Greater Bay Area GT Cup.

The GT4 entry is the team’s third for the 73rd Macau Grand Prix, joining the two Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries contesting the FIA GT World Cup.

Liang will be hunting his third victory at Macau, with support from HK Asia Medical Group, ROWE, Sunspeed, and Exgel Motorsport.

Hong Kong’s Craft-Bamboo Racing has announced a third car for its Macau Grand Prix campaign, with two-time Macau winner Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang to take the wheel of the team’s #95 Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup.

Across a striking blue and white livery with orange accents, the #95 – the car Team Principal and decorated Hong Kong driver Darryl O’Young contested in the same race last year – carries support from HK Asia Medical Group, ROWE, Sunspeed, and Exgel Motorsport.

A Craft-Bamboo Racing driver since 2023 and ROWE brand ambassador, in GT World Challenge Asia Liang has finished second for the past two years – in Silver in 2025 and Silver-Am in 2026, where he missed out on the title by an agonising three points in a fight that went down to the final lap.

The racer from China, who was celebrated as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo European champion in 2017 and is a regular Super Taikyu campaigner, also has strong experience at Macau – having won twice previously at the challenging circuit.

The #95 Mercedes-AMG GT4 joins the two Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries already confirmed by Craft-Bamboo Racing for what is their home event. Maro Engel and Adderly Fong will contest the FIA GT World Cup in those two cars, sporting special edition liveries (for more information on these entries, please click here.

Darryl O’Young

Director I Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We are very pleased to announce this GT4 entry for Macau – it is great to be adding to our program at a race which means so much to our team. Bringing this car alongside our two GT3s gives us three entries at our home event, which is very exciting. Alex has been part of Craft-Bamboo Racing for quite some time now and is a real talent behind the wheel. With two Macau wins already to his name, he will be keen to add a third and we will certainly be doing all we can to make that happen!”

Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang

Driver I #95 Mercedes-AMG GT4