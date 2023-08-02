In the fiercely competitive world of American automotive industry, few rivalries are as iconic as the battle between Ford and Chevrolet. The Mustang versus Camaro, Corvette versus Cobra, and Explorer versus Suburban are just a few examples of the epic clash between these two automotive giants. Over the years, both Ford and Chevrolet have witnessed significant changes in their flagship models, particularly the S650 Mustang and the C8 Corvette. Now, the renowned digital artist, Yasid Designs, has given us a glimpse of a unique and captivating scenario—a mid-engine Ford Thunderbird that blends the best of the S650 Mustang and the Ford GT. In this article, we explore this thrilling mashup and contemplate its potential impact on the high-performance automotive landscape.

The Epic Fusion of S650 Mustang and Ford GT:

Yasid Designs has crafted an exceptional artwork that melds the distinct design elements of the S650 Mustang and the Ford GT. The front end features the Mustang’s center grille, combined with the GT’s lower apron and hood, resulting in a more aggressive and upright appearance. The LED headlights adopt the GT’s DRL pattern but are housed in a body that resembles the Mustang’s front lights. On the sides, the signature flying buttresses of the Ford GT remain, while the rear quarter panel takes on a larger and more Mustang-inspired shape. The rear end retains the GT’s high-mounted dual-center-exhaust tips, now flanked by the S650 Mustang’s tri-bar taillights. Furthermore, the diffuser boasts hexagonal shapes reminiscent of a Lamborghini, and the engine cover is now non-transparent, possibly drawing inspiration from the McLaren GT’s rear luggage shelf.

The Potential of a Mid-Engine Mustang:

With the C8 Corvette Z06 losing to the Ford GT in a drag race due to its aerodynamics creating drag at high speeds, the mid-engine Mustang presents an intriguing proposition. Leveraging the Ford GT’s active aero technology, a mid-engine Mustang could potentially outperform the C8 Corvette and challenge its dominance on the track. While Ford remains tight-lipped about the prospect of a mid-engine supercar successor, sightings of a C8 Corvette at Ford’s testing grounds in 2021, coupled with the trademark of the Thunderbird name, have sparked rumors of a mid-engine Ford Thunderbird being in the works.

