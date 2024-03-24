Carlos Sainz Leads Ferrari to Dominant Podium Win in the 2024 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Congratulations to Carlos Sainz for a magnificent run today, leading his Scuderia Ferrari race car to a dominant win in the 2024 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix!

Capitalizing on the brake failure of the Red Bull RB20 which saw Max Verstappen retired from the race in Lap 3, Sainz made a magnificent run to accelerate to a 15 second gap. His team mate, Charles LeClerc, remained close behind to finish in second place and Lando Norris taking 3rd with his team mate Oscar Piastri in 4th.

The Norris win for McLaren was with some controversy as Australia’s Piastri was ahead of Norris when the team called for a Driver Swap! Being in his home country, the crowd was not very pleased with that call as Piastri had a greater pace and would have been preferred by the Australian’s to take 3rd on the podium.

