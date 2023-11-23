BENELLI T500

A pinnacle of performance, precision, and style. Crafted for the modern rider, this sports motorcycle boasts a perfect fusion of power, agility, and innovative design.

Unveiled at this year’s EICMA 2023, this sports motorcycle is set to redefine speed, combining sleek design, a powerful 500cc engine, and cutting-edge technology.

Discover the evolution of design with sleek and aggressive lines, witness the power of the 500cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, and explore the technological marvels that make the Tornado 500 a true masterpiece.

DESIGN EVOLUTION – AESTHETIC BRILLIANCE OF THE TORNADO 500

Derived from the technical prowess of its predecessor, the Tornado Naked Twin 500, the T500 shares its frame and the proven 500cc engine. Crafted entirely by the R&D and the Benelli Style Centre in Pesaro, Italy, this motorcycle boasts a fresh styling approach. The fairing surfaces are sculpted and dynamic, accentuating the sporty character. The compact and contemporary shapes, combined with the sharp tail, handlebars, and a large front headlight fairing, contribute to the refined and modern style. The distinct lion-inspired DRLs and integrated tail light showcase Benelli’s commitment to both tradition and innovation.

POWER UNLEASHED – PERFORMANCE FEATURES OF THE TORNADO 500

Powering the Tornado 500 is a 500cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth yet responsive performance. With a maximum power output of 47.6 hp at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 46 Nm at 6000 rpm, this motorcycle promises an exhilarating ride. The Euro 5+ compliant engine features wet-sump lubrication, wet clutch, and a six-speed gearbox with final chain drive.

AGILE AND RESPONSIVE – CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION

Sharing the frame of its “naked” sister, the Tornado 500 boasts a traditional steel trellis frame, providing agility, speed, and lightness on both straight roads and challenging corners. The suspension system comprises a Marzocchi upside-down fork at the front and a swinging arm with a central adjustable monoshock at the back, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. The 17″ aluminium alloy rims with Brembo brakes and standard ABS guarantee precision and safety.

TECHNOLOGICAL MARVEL – INSTRUMENTATION AND CONNECTIVITY

The Tornado 500 is equipped with a 5-inch high-resolution TFT colour display, offering Bluetooth connectivity for mobile phones. The handlebar switches enable call management, while Wi-Fi connectivity transforms the dashboard into a navigator. Additional features include TPMS for tire pressure monitoring and standard USB and USB-C sockets.

STAY TUNED FOR TORNADO 500 UPDATES

As the excitement builds around the Benelli Tornado 500, stay tuned for further updates on pricing, colour options, and exclusive features. Follow Benelli Australia on social media for the latest news and be ready to experience the rush of the T500 in the coming months.

ENGINE AND GEARBOX