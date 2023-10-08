In a thrilling spectacle that unfolded at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit, Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway etched their names into the annals of Bathurst history with a dominant victory at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000. The sister team of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup suffered late heartbreak, leaving the crowd of 204,069 in awe of the remarkable 60th-anniversary race.

Consecutive Triumph for Van Gisbergen

NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen achieved a historic feat, becoming the first driver in 15 years to secure consecutive victories at the Bathurst 1000. The victory also marked his third win in the Great Race in just four years, cementing his legacy as a true Bathurst legend.

Stanaway’s Maiden Victory

Richie Stanaway, set to move into full-time driving with Penrite Racing in 2024, enjoyed a career-defining moment as he claimed his first Bathurst win. Stanaway’s performance alongside van Gisbergen showcased their exceptional teamwork and driving prowess.

Triple Eight’s Historic 10th Win

The triumph for van Gisbergen and Stanaway marked a significant milestone for Triple Eight Racing, as it became the 10th time the team had clinched victory at Bathurst, surpassing Holden Dealer Team/HDT Racing’s tally of nine Bathurst 500/1000 wins. Remarkably, it was also the first all-New Zealand driver combination victory since the memorable triumph of Greg Murphy and Steven Richards in 1999.

Heartbreak for Feeney and Whincup

It was a rollercoaster race for the Red Bull Ampol Racing duo of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup. Feeney was poised for a probable victory until his #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro suffered a gearbox issue just ahead of the final pit stops, dashing their hopes of securing the top spot.

Waters’ Early Exit

Cam Waters’ race also took an unfortunate turn when co-driver James Moffat crashed the #6 Monster Energy Mustang at The Dipper, causing their exit from the race. The incident triggered the third and final bp Ultimate Safety Car period of the day.

The Van Gisbergen-Stanaway Dominance

As the race unfolded, Richie Stanaway and Shane van Gisbergen asserted their dominance. Stanaway took the lead and extended it, maintaining a healthy gap to their rivals. When van Gisbergen took over on lap 96, he held a comfortable lead, which continued to grow as the laps ticked by.

Late Drama for Feeney

The race took a dramatic turn when Feeney encountered trouble on lap 136, slowing down dramatically on Conrod Straight. Suspected to have a gearbox issue, Feeney’s hopes of victory were dashed. Despite attempts to repair the car, Feeney was eventually forced to retire.

Van Gisbergen’s Unrelenting Lead

Shane van Gisbergen’s lead remained unchallenged, even as he faced some brake issues during the race. His Red Bull Ampol Racing team efficiently managed the problems during pit stops, ensuring he maintained a commanding lead throughout the event.

The Checkered Flag

Van Gisbergen brought the #97 car to victory with a substantial lead of 19.9326 seconds over the competition, securing his fifth victory of the season. In total, 16 cars managed to stay on the lead lap after a grueling six hours, seven minutes, and 7.5 seconds of racing.

As the dust settles on the Repco Bathurst 1000, fans can look forward to more exhilarating action when the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship resumes on the streets of Surfers Paradise for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, scheduled for October 27-29. Bathurst has once again delivered unforgettable moments, showcasing why it remains a staple in the world of motorsports.