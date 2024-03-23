Australian F1GP Update with Edition 109 Covergirls Deanna Ritter and Sabrina Ritter

Senior motorsport correspondents, the gorgeous covergirls for Edition 109, @deannaritter98 and @sabrina.ritter.forever reporting on Practice 3 of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix for @autobabesmagazine ;

“Carlos Sainz sets the fastest lap in Practice 3 today”, says Deanna.

“That’s right Deanna”, adds Sabrina, “he improved on his performance from Practice 2 where of course he took the third position on podium”.

Deanna continues that today’s podium does in fact match yesterday’s in terms of team placements.

“Just as we saw yesterday”, she begins looking stunning as she stares down the camera, “LeClerc and Sainz made great effort to be rewarded with Ferrari taking positions 1 and 3 on the podium and Max Verstappen in second for Red Bull!”.

Sabrina, in her characteristic sultry style, concluded the report saying that Mercedes were close and therefore still contenders for the actual race tomorrow. “Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes improved on yesterday’s practice by finishing in position 4”, she starts. “That’s significantly better than yesterday’s P18 finish so we may see Mercedes on podium tomorrow also!”